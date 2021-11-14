"Cometh the hour, cometh the man" - Twitterati heaps praise on Kane Williamson for his sensational knock in the 2021 T20 World Cup final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (85 in 48 balls) rose to the occasion in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He produced one of the best innings of the tournament to give his side a respectable first-innings total.
On the back of Williamson's scintillating knock, New Zealand managed to reach 172/4 in 20 overs after Australia asked them to bat first.
Ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (4-0-60-0) had a forgettable night as he was carted to all parts of the park by Kane Williamson. New Zealand got off to a sedate start as they were only 57/1 after ten overs. Right after the resumption of the drinks break, Kane Williamson unleashed himself and attacked all the bowlers to get quick runs.
Only Josh Hazlewood survived his wrath as he ended up with excellent figures of 4-0-16-3. The high octane action in the 2021 T20 World Cup final enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They took to Twitter to express their views and heap praise on Kane Williamson.
The way Kane took Starc on was unbelievable: Glenn Phillips
Kiwis middle-order batter Glenn Phillips was all praise for his skipper. He proclaimed that Kane Williamson changed the course of the innings with his counterattack against Mitchell Starc.
Phillips revealed that the pitch was a bit slow in the first innings. Speaking to broadcast after the first innings, Glenn Phillips said:
"The wicket is a bit slow. There's some spin on the offer. It is also holding on a bit, but it's played nicely for us. It was about going about each over according to plans. Zampa bowled a few good overs, so it was important for us to see him off. The way Kane took Starc on was unbelievable. It turned the match around for us a little bit there. In finals, you never know, but we just gotta keep our plans simple and do what we do best in the park."
As Australia has an explosive batting line-up, it will be an interesting chase to watch for the fans. David Warner's wicket would be crucial for New Zealand in this game.