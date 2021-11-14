"Cometh the hour, cometh the man" - Twitterati heaps praise on Kane Williamson for his sensational knock in the 2021 T20 World Cup final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (85 in 48 balls) rose to the occasion in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He produced one of the best innings of the tournament to give his side a respectable first-innings total.

On the back of Williamson's scintillating knock, New Zealand managed to reach 172/4 in 20 overs after Australia asked them to bat first.

Ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (4-0-60-0) had a forgettable night as he was carted to all parts of the park by Kane Williamson. New Zealand got off to a sedate start as they were only 57/1 after ten overs. Right after the resumption of the drinks break, Kane Williamson unleashed himself and attacked all the bowlers to get quick runs.

Only Josh Hazlewood survived his wrath as he ended up with excellent figures of 4-0-16-3. The high octane action in the 2021 T20 World Cup final enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They took to Twitter to express their views and heap praise on Kane Williamson.

Twitteratti's reactions on Kane Williamson's knock

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan How good !! … Kane Williamson … Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final … #T20WCFinal How good !! … Kane Williamson … Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final … #T20WCFinal

Sambit Bal @sambitbal Ridiculously marvellous from Kane Williamson. Way to turn up in a final Ridiculously marvellous from Kane Williamson. Way to turn up in a final

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne Cutmaker @cutmaker

@ShaneWarne

How good is Kane Williamson! How good is Kane Williamson! .@ShaneWarne How good is Kane Williamson! Outstanding player, person and captain mate. Buckle up your seatbelt as this is going to be a nail biter ✅👍 twitter.com/cutmaker/statu… Outstanding player, person and captain mate. Buckle up your seatbelt as this is going to be a nail biter ✅👍 twitter.com/cutmaker/statu…

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan



No flashy tattoos, no abusive aggression, just letting your skills do the talking for you, a perfect role model

#AUSvNZ Take a bow Kane Williamson. Regardless of the result today, with your batting, leadership & attitude, you have put the "gentleman's game" on the right track.No flashy tattoos, no abusive aggression, just letting your skills do the talking for you, a perfect role model Take a bow Kane Williamson. Regardless of the result today, with your batting, leadership & attitude, you have put the "gentleman's game" on the right track. No flashy tattoos, no abusive aggression, just letting your skills do the talking for you, a perfect role model#AUSvNZ https://t.co/j1Fn7ueyz0

harshit maheshwari @harshitmaheshw No matter who lose or wins...best man best captain best knock in finale🙌....calm and composed..... #KaneWilliamson No matter who lose or wins...best man best captain best knock in finale🙌....calm and composed.....#KaneWilliamson https://t.co/XzRelIMIpL

Srini Mama @SriniMaama16 Cometh the hour, cometh the hour. Big Final. Big player turns up. Outstanding batting. 85(48). Had the catch been held, he'd have been 21(22), but he made it count by turning it on scoring 64 in next 26 balls. Kane Williamson, champion innings. Cometh the hour, cometh the hour. Big Final. Big player turns up. Outstanding batting. 85(48). Had the catch been held, he'd have been 21(22), but he made it count by turning it on scoring 64 in next 26 balls. Kane Williamson, champion innings. https://t.co/USgCrhkqxS

Simon Wilde @swildecricket Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket Williamson was 1 off 7 & 21 off 21 before scoring 64 off his next 27. He scored 32 off 30 against Hazlewood, Cummins & Zampa & 39 off 12 v Starc (SR 325!) & 14 off 6 v Maxwell. Exceptional acceleration & brilliant targetting of bowlers. #T20WorldCup Williamson was 1 off 7 & 21 off 21 before scoring 64 off his next 27. He scored 32 off 30 against Hazlewood, Cummins & Zampa & 39 off 12 v Starc (SR 325!) & 14 off 6 v Maxwell. Exceptional acceleration & brilliant targetting of bowlers. #T20WorldCup Best innings of the tournament twitter.com/fwildecricket/… Best innings of the tournament twitter.com/fwildecricket/…

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Excellent batting by NZ after the slow start. Score of 172 may not seem completely secure after what we’ve seen in the sem-finals, but the pressure of a final is different. Kiwis have runs on the board, Aussies will have to play out of their skins to reach the target Excellent batting by NZ after the slow start. Score of 172 may not seem completely secure after what we’ve seen in the sem-finals, but the pressure of a final is different. Kiwis have runs on the board, Aussies will have to play out of their skins to reach the target

Sambit Bal @sambitbal Josh Hazlewood. Willamson's equal in this final Josh Hazlewood. Willamson's equal in this final

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket 0 for 60 is Starc's most expensive figures of his T20 career. He conceded 46 off 17 full balls & 14 off 7 good & short balls. #NZ combined their targeting of the fifth bowler by taking down Starc as well. 172 is a defendable total but #AUS did chase 176 v Pakistan. #T20WorldCup 0 for 60 is Starc's most expensive figures of his T20 career. He conceded 46 off 17 full balls & 14 off 7 good & short balls. #NZ combined their targeting of the fifth bowler by taking down Starc as well. 172 is a defendable total but #AUS did chase 176 v Pakistan. #T20WorldCup

The way Kane took Starc on was unbelievable: Glenn Phillips

Kiwis middle-order batter Glenn Phillips was all praise for his skipper. He proclaimed that Kane Williamson changed the course of the innings with his counterattack against Mitchell Starc.

Phillips revealed that the pitch was a bit slow in the first innings. Speaking to broadcast after the first innings, Glenn Phillips said:

"The wicket is a bit slow. There's some spin on the offer. It is also holding on a bit, but it's played nicely for us. It was about going about each over according to plans. Zampa bowled a few good overs, so it was important for us to see him off. The way Kane took Starc on was unbelievable. It turned the match around for us a little bit there. In finals, you never know, but we just gotta keep our plans simple and do what we do best in the park."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As Australia has an explosive batting line-up, it will be an interesting chase to watch for the fans. David Warner's wicket would be crucial for New Zealand in this game.

Edited by Aditya Singh