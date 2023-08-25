Comparing Ravindra Jadeja and Shadab Khan's ODI numbers in Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup 2023

All eyes will be on the 2023 Asia Cup in a week when the six teams, split into two groups, battle for continental supremacy in Sri Lanka, starting August 30.

While Team India will come into the tournament on the back of mixed results in the West Indies tour and the Ireland T20Is, Pakistan recently took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

The tournament, which started in the ODI format in 1984, has alternated between the 50-over and T20 formats since 2016. A surprising yet telling stat is that the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in the Asia Cup seven times (the most) while their arch-rivals Pakistan have won the title just twice.

Only once has a team other than the hosts won the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, and that was when Team India upstaged them in 2010. Furthermore, they also hold a 7-5 edge over Pakistan 7-5 in the ODI Asia Cup.

The two teams will face off in another potentially high-voltage encounter on September 2 in Pallekele, with the possibility of another two meetings should the teams qualify for the grand finale.

Although the focus in the Indo-Pak clashes is on the battle between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam or that of the pacers, both teams' fate could come down to who comes out on top between spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shadab Khan.

The duo are undoubtedly the best fielders of their respective teams and have made several match-winning contributions with bat and ball. While Jadeja is the senior statesman in the duel with 177 ODI games to Shadab's 58, comparing their performances on Sri Lankan pitches should be compelling.

Let us break down Ravindra Jadeja's and Shadab Khan's ODI numbers in the Sri Lankan conditions.

#1 Experience

Jadeja and Shadab have both played less than ten ODIs in Sri Lanka.

On their experience in ODIs in Sri Lankan conditions, neither Ravindra Jadeja nor Shadab Khan have scored high. However, the Indian spinner has played over four times more than his counterpart from Pakistan.

Jadeja has played nine 50-over games in Sri Lanka, and Shadab has played only two, but interestingly, the Gujarat-born all-rounder has not played an ODI in the Island nation since 2010. They have also never partaken in an India-Pakistan ODI in Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, despite Shadab playing more recently, Jadaja has played substantially more in Sri Lanka.

#2 ODI batting numbers in Sri Lanka

Both the all-rounders have played vital knocks down the order for their sides.

The batting comparison between the duo in ODIs in Sri Lanka paints an intriguing picture in contrast to their overall numbers.

While Jadeja boasts slightly better batting numbers in ODIs overall, his numbers are much lower than Shadab's in Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old averages only 25.60 in Sri Lanka compared to his overall batting average of 32.82 in ODIs.

On the other hand, Shadab averages an impressive 43.50 in his two ODIs in Sri Lanka, substantially more than his overall average of 29.91.

However, a point to be considered is that the Pakistan leggie has played both his games in Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in the ongoing three-match series.

Meanwhile, Jadeja scored a half-century against the hosts in his first ODI in Sri Lanka, which also happened to be his debut in the format. However, he did not cross 25 in his eight matches since during the 2010 Asia Cup and the following tri-series involving New Zealand.

Although the duo bat lower down the order, they possess contrasting strengths and styles. Jadeja strikes the ball clean with a full face of the bat while Shadab likes to innovate now and then with unorthodox shots.

#3 ODI bowling numbers in Sri Lanka

Both spinners play a contrasting role for their sides when it comes to bowling.

In a role reversal to the batting comparisons, Jadeja boasts better ODI bowling numbers in Sri Lanka despite Shadab having better overall numbers. Although the Pakistan spinner has a better average overall, that can also be attributed to the leggie being used more as an attacking option than Jadeja.

This is evidenced by Jadeja possessing a better overall economy rate in the 50-over format. However, on Sri Lankan pitches, both spinners have struggled in their ODI games.

The Indian left-arm spinner has picked up only seven wickets in nine matches at a paltry average of over 40 and a reasonable economy rate of 4.83 runs per over. He has also never picked up two wickets in an innings but once in his eight bowling stints.

Meanwhile, Shadab has fared even worse in his two games on Lankan soil, with a lone wicket, a woeful average of 53 and an economy rate of over five runs per over.

Both spinners will look to improve considerably on their below-par numbers in Sri Lanka in the upcoming Asia Cup.

#4 Memorable moments

The rival spinners have each had their moments of glory in Sri Lanka.

Despite mediocre overall numbers in Sri Lanka, particularly with the ball, Jadeja and Shadab have at least a memorable moment each.

While the fiery Indian all-rounder scored a gutsy unbeaten 60 on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in a loss, he also played a vital role in Team India's triumph in the final of the 2010 Asia Cup. Having played a cameo of 25* from 27 deliveries, Jadeja followed up figures of 2/29 with the ball to help India win by 81 runs.

On the other hand, we needn't go so far back to find Shadab's ultimate moment in ODIs on Sri Lankan soil. The talented Pakistan all-rounder played a magnificent knock of 48 from 35 deliveries to help the side clinch a one-wicket win with a ball to spare just a day back.

In conclusion, Ravindra Jadeja and Shadab Khan have both performed less than their best in the 50-over format in Sri Lanka.

While the numbers with the ball are surprising, given Lankan pitches being conducive to spinners, the duo will look to put their best foot forward in the upcoming Asia Cup.

