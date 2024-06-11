Comparing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's captaincy records in T20Is

Current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former India captain Virat Kohli are the two leading run-getters in the T20I format at present. Babar has 4,080 runs to his name from 114 innings at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 129.77, with three hundreds and 36 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Kohli has notched up 4,042 runs from 111 innings at an average of 50.52 and a strike rate of 137.95, with one hundred and 37 fifties. Apart from Babar and Kohli, current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is the only other batter in international cricket to have notched up 4,000 runs in T20Is. Rohit has 4,039 runs from 145 innings at a strike rate of 139.85, with five hundreds.

In the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Babar has registered scores of 44 & 13, while Kohli has been dismissed for 1 & 4. The batting records of the two superstars have often been compared by fans and critics. In this feature, we analyze how the duo have performed as leaders in the T20I format across various parameters.

Overall record of Babar and Kohli as captain in T20Is

Babar has captained Pakistan in 83 matches out of which the side has won 46 games and lost 29. One match in which Babar led Pakistan, ended in a tie, while seven matches produced no result.

Heading into the Pakistan vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup match on Tuesday, June 11, Babar has a win percentage of 55.42 in T20Is and a loss percentage of 34.93.

Babar holds the record for having led a team in most matches as captain in T20Is. The Pakistan batter is above Aaron Finch (76), MS Dhoni (72), Eoin Morgan (72) and Kane Williamson (72) on the list of players who have led their country in most matches in the T20I format.

Shifting focus to Kohli, he captained the Men in Blue in 50 T20 internationals, winning 30 of those matches and losing 16. Two matches were tied, but two others produced no-result. The 35-year-old ended his T20I stint as captain with a win percentage of 60 and a loss percentage of 32.

Babar vs Kohli: Performance in winning causes in T20Is as leader

In 46 T20I matches that Pakistan have won under Babar's captaincy, the right-handed batter has scored 1,696 runs at an average of 42.40, with three hundreds. The 29-year-old smacked 110* off 66 balls against England in Karachi in September 2022, 122 off 59 versus South Africa in Centurion in April 2021 and 101* off 58 balls against New Zealand in Lahore in April 2023.

Seventeen of the matches were played at home in which he scored 677 runs at an average of 52.07, with two hundreds. In away T20Is, Babar has 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.50, with one century. The Pakistan skipper has struggled in comparison at neutral venues, scoring 452 runs in 14 T20Is at an average of 34.76.

Analyzing Kohli's performance as a batter in T20Is that India won under his captaincy, one can conclude that he produced exceptional numbers. The prolific batter notched up 984 runs in 30 matches at an average of 57.88. His best of 94* came off 50 ball against the West Indies in Hyderabad in December 2019. Kohli slammed six fours and as many sixes as India chased down 208 with ease.

The right-hander also scored 82 off 54 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in September 2017, 61* off 41 versus Australia in Sydney in November 2018, 72* off 52 against South Africa in Mohali in September 2019, 73* off 49 against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021 and 80* off 52, also against England in Ahmedabad in the same series.

In 13 T20I matches played at home, Kohli smashed 530 runs at an average of 106, with a best of 94*. In away venues, he scored 405 runs in 12 games at an average of 40.50, with a best of 82. Like Babar, he, too, has a comparatively poor record at neutral venues, having scored 49 runs in five matches, with a best of 28.

