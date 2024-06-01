Comparing Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's records in T20 World Cups 

Two of the finest cricketers, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, have been exceptional across all formats. Their run-scoring appetite, technique and leadership skills have paved the way for the success of their respective teams since the last decade.

Talking about stats in T20Is, Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 4,037 runs in 109 innings at an average of 51.75, with 37 fifties and a century. On the other hand, Williamson has amassed 2,547 runs in 87 innings at an average of 33.96, with 18 fifties to his name.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 kickstarting on Saturday, let's discuss how the two batters have fared in the previous editions of the tournament.

Virat Kohli has been the finest batter in T20 World Cups

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cups with 1,141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 fifties. Meanwhile, Williamson has garnered 699 runs in 24 innings at an average of 33.28, with a top score of 85.

Virat Kohli's performance in T20 World Cups

His first appearance in the T20 World Cups came in the 2012 edition, where he returned as India's top batter with 185 runs in five innings at an average of 46.25. His best knock of 78* off 61 came against Pakistan.

The 2014 edition saw Virat Kohli topping the batting charts, slamming 319 runs at an unprecedented average of 106.33. His contribution helped India to reach the final, where he scored 77 off 58 balls against eventual champions Sri Lanka.

In 2016, the world saw the best of Kohli, as he smashed 273 runs in five appearances at an average of 136.50 and a strike rate of 146.77. He smoked 82* off 51 against Australia to reach the semi-finals.

In the semi-final defeat against West Indies, the stylish batter produced his best T20I innings, slamming 89* off 47 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Kohli had an under-par 2021 T20 WC, accumulating just 68 runs in five innings. However, the run-machine came back with a strong performance to emerge as the leading batter in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He clobbered 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40. The veteran batter certainly played his best T20 knock against Pakistan, slamming 82* off 53 to register a sensational victory for the Indian team.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli performs in the ongoing T20 World Cup and whether he can end India's trophy drought.

Kane Williamson's performance in T20 World Cups

Williamson has also been marking his attendance in T20 WCs since 2012. In his first-ever edition, the right-handed batter scored 36 runs in four innings.

Williamson delivered an impressive performance in the following edition, scoring 146 runs at an exceptional average of 48.66. His contribution of 123 runs in five innings helped the Blackcaps to reach the final of 2016 T20 WC.

The talented batter garnered 216 runs at an average of 43.20 in the 2021 edition. He took out 22 runs off Mitchell Starc's over in the final against Australia en route to his fantastic knock of 85 off 48 balls.

In the 2022 edition, Williamson scored 178 runs in five innings at an average of 35.60, with the best knock of 61.

Despite coming back from an injury and getting limited opportunities in IPL 2024, Kane Williamson will be hoping to play a key role for New Zealand in this World Cup.

Overall, Virat Kohli has been the standout performer in T20 World Cups, with clutch performances in big games. Moreover, the 35-year-old has displayed consistency, by converting his starts into big knocks on most occasions.

