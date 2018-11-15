×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Conditions ripe for Rishabh Pant to succeed in Australia

Vishak Vijayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
9   //    15 Nov 2018, 15:03 IST

Pant has shown that he can flourish as an attacking batsman
Pant has shown that he can flourish as an attacking batsman

There’s no denying the fact that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. Throughout his career, he has guided the Indian team to claim titles in all formats of the game. While there’s none like Dhoni, it is time for the Indian team to find a perfect replacement for him across all three formats.

With Dhoni's Test retirement and Wriddhiman Saha's injury, it is the right time for Rishabh to prove himself as a wicket-keeper. While his batting skills are unquestionable, it is his wicket-keeping skills that he needs to improve on.

After a poor glove work against England this year, Pant scored a dazzling 114 in the final Test, thus becoming the first ever Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in England by surpassing the previous record of 92 by Dhoni. Known for his maturity at a very young age, the 21-year old has proved himself to be worthy. With an experienced wicket-keeper like Dinesh Karthik in the side, it is going to be a tough road for him to establish himself.

But with Karthik left out of the Indian squad against Australia, it is time for Pant to show the world that he is the perfect one to fit in Dhoni’s shoes. Though the experienced Parthiv Patel has also been included in the Test squad, cricket fans are eagerly waiting to see how the youngster uses this opportunity when he is given the chance.

Comparisons to Dhoni

Comparisons always make the headlines. While Pant would be judged and compared for his wicket keeping skills to Dhoni’s, the journey ahead is going to be rough for him. He has a remarkable IPL record and his knock of 128* off 63 balls for Delhi Daredevils against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL this year remains one of his best innings. But the real question is – is he the replacement for MS Dhoni?

While many experts believe that his aggressive style of playing the shots might cause trouble, he is India’s best bet in the upcoming series against Australia. After Australia’s 1-2 defeat against South Africa in the ODI series this month, India clearly has an upper hand over the Aussies. Rishabh Pant’s destructive style of play is sure to trouble the Aussie pacers and India is counting on him to deliver his best.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Vishak Vijayan
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer from India who grew up watching Sachin's cover drives and Brett Lee's outswingers, Cricket has always been close to my heart. Also a big fan of Mesut Ozil and Christiano. So what brings me here? - I heard someone say "You can actually write for Sportskeeda".
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian's who are expected to play their 1st Test in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Five players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
What can Parthiv Patel provide in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Predicted Indian squad for Australia Tests 
RELATED STORY
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
India's strongest ODI playing XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
India will sorely miss a fast-bowling all-rounder in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us