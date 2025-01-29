Country-wise breakdown of batters to have scored 10,000+ runs in Test cricket ft. Australia & Steve Smith

Steve Smith became the latest batter to cross the 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket in the ongoing match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Wednesday, January 29. Smith also became the fourth batter from Down Under to join this list, after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Smith became the 15th man to cross the prestigious mark in Test cricket, with Indian maestro Sunil Gavaskar being the first to do so back in 1987. Since then, 14 more batters have reached the landmark, earning their rightful spots in history books.

In this piece, we take a look at the countries that have produced the most number of batters with more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

#4 Pakistan and South Africa - 1 each

Pakistan and South Africa hold the joint fourth position on this list for having produced a batter each to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. For Pakistan, Younis Khan (10,099) is the only batter to have breached this fortress so far, while Jacques Kallis (13,289) is the sole South African on the list.

Kallis is among the greatest modern-day cricketers, having scored 10,000 plus runs in ODIs and Tests and picked up 292 and 273 wickets in the two formats, respectively. Younis, meanwhile, was the most dependable of Pakistani batters during his prime and finished his Test career in 2017 with an average of 52.

#3 England, Sri Lanka and West Indies - 2 each

England come third on this list for having produced two batters who crossed the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. While Sir Alastair Cook was the first Englishman to reach the landmark in 2016, former captain Joe Root joined him in 2022. Root is the only active cricketer on this list alongside Smith.

The Yorkshireman currently has 12,972 runs to his name and is widely expected to challenge the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the overall record of most Test runs.

Sri Lanka and the West Indies are also joint-third on this list, producing two cricketers each who crossed this landmark. For Sri Lanka, stalwarts Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) lead the charts while the legendary Brian Lara (11,953) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867) join this list from the Windies.

#2 India - 3

Rahul Dravid of India in action during his heyday.

India have produced three cricketers who have crossed the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket so far, and are placed second on this list. Sachin Tendulkar, with 15,921 runs, is the highest run-getter in the history of Test cricket, while Rahul Dravid comes fourth on the all-time list with his tally of 13,288 runs.

Dravid is also among those few cricketers to have scored more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. India also have the special honour of having Sunil Gavaskar, who became the first batter in the history of the sport to reach this landmark, in 1987. Gavaskar eventually ended his Test career with 10,122 runs.

#1 Australia - 4

Australia, including Smith, have the most batters with more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Before Smith joined the list, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting had crossed the landmark.

Smith, one of the modern-day Test legends, has consistently shown how sheer grit can overcome challenges and copybook technique is not the only way to greatness. Ponting, with 13,378 runs, is the second-highest run-getter of all time in Tests. Border is in 11th place with 11,174 runs, and Waugh follows closely with 10,927.

