Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders: CPL 2018 FINAL

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be looking to claim their first-ever CPL title when they face the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of CPL 2018 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, September 16. In this season both teams have faced each other thrice with Warriors leading the scoreline 2-1.

In their most recent clash in Qualifier one, the Warriors got better of Riders in a nail-biting encounter. Batting first Knight Riders managed just 122/7 in their quota of 20 overs, thanks to Chris Green's 2-8 from four overs. In reply, Khary Pierre's 2-18 kept things tight but Guyana Amazon Warriors got home with one ball and two wickets to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders supporters reaction after their win in Qualifier two

The Riders would have been very pleased with their performance in the second qualifier as they bounced back from back-to-back defeats against the Guyana Amazon Warriors by beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to book their place in the final. Brendon McCullum hit 43 from 26 balls in a total of 165/6 and Fawad Ahmed claimed 3-13 from his four overs in a 20-run victory.

Batting: Colin Munro has been in blistering form with the bat and is leading the way with five half-centuries, including 90 in Trinbago Knight Riders' only win against Guyana. He is comfortably leading the run chart with 499 runs from 12 innings. Except him they will also bank on the likes of Darren Bravo, who has scored 349 runs comprising two half-centuries and McCullum, who top scored against the Patriots, has three half-centuries and 304 runs in total. These three will once again be key for the Riders.

Bowling: Fawad Ahmed's three wickets in the qualifier win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots took him to 21 from 12 matches. His economy rate of 6.08 is bettered only by Khary Pierre, who has taken four of his eight wickets against the Amazon Warriors and has an overall economy rate of 5.36 runs per over. While Ali Khan is the next highest wicket-taker, with 15 wickets from 11 matches so far and will be expected to make some early inroads into the Warriors.

Expected Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo (C), Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Colin Ingram, Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors aim maiden CPL title

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the more confident side going into this final clash due to their victory over the Riders in the final group game and qualifier one and they will aim to replicate it in final as well.

Batting: Shimron Hetmyer is the Warriors leading run-getter in CPL 2018 with 425 runs and also top-scored in both previous wins against Trinbago Knight Riders, hitting 59 from 30 balls in the final group game and then a more patient 39 from 36 in the qualifier.

The next highest scorer behind him is Luke Ronchi, on 199, followed by Chadwick Walton, who has 166 from his 11 innings. These three will hold the key for the Warriors and will be expected to score big in the final clash of the season.

Bowling: Imran Tahir leads the way having claimed 16 wickets from the 11 matches so far, with an average of 16.68 and an economy rate just a fraction above a run a ball. Sohail Tanvir is next with 12 wickets from 10 matches. However, Chris Green starred against Riders in qualifier one as he claimed 2-8 from his four overs and will want to replicate it in the final encounter as well.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Green (C), Rayad Emrit, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir, Cameron Delport, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chadwick Walton, Sherfane Rutherford and Sohail Tanvir.