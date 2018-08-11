CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Stars: Preview, Match Details, Team News

Devansh Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 909 // 11 Aug 2018, 23:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Pollard reverse the fortune of St.Lucia Stars? [source: cplt20.com]

The fourth match of CPL 2018 will see Guyana Amazon Warriors face off against the St. Lucia Stars.

The Stars had the worst possible start to their campaign as they were humiliated by Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament opener. They not only conceded close to 200 runs but also failed to reach three figures themselves on a day where hardly anything went their way.

The Stars are now on a losing streak of 12 matches starting from the 2016 edition and are struggling to break the jinx. After a winless season in 2017, the Stars revamped their squad and brought in Kieron Pollard to lead the team. With the likes of David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan and Darren Sammy in their ranks, they have reasons to be confident about their chances this year and all they need is one good performance to bury the ghosts of the past.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, enjoyed a perfect start as they comprehensively outplayed St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their first match. While Shimron Hetmyer (79) starred with the bat, Keemo Paul (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers in an all-round effort by the Warriors. They will hope to keep up the good work and make the most of their home advantage once again.

Match Details

Date: August 11, 2018

Time: 4:00 pm Local; 01:30 am IST (Aug 12); 8:00 pm GMT

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Head-to-head

Overall: GAW 6 - 3 SLS

At Providence Stadium: GAW 5 - 1 SLS

Team News

Warriors keen to keep the winning momentum going [source: cplt20.com}

The Warriors are likely to field the same team

Guyana Amazon Warriors (likely): 1) Chadwick Walton 2) Luke Ronchi [wk] 3) Shimron Hetmyer 4) Shoaib Malik [c] 5) Jason Mohammed 6) Sherfane Rutherford 7) Chris Green 8) Sohail Tanvir 9) Rayad Emrit 10) Keemo Paul 11) Imran Tahir

For the stars, it must be observed there was no dearth of quality in the lineup that faced TKR and neither do they have any better options on the bench. So instead of making wholesale changes, it is wiser to go in with the same XI.

St. Lucia Stars (likely): 1) David Warner 2) Lendl Simmons 3) Andre Fletcher [wk] 4) Kieron Pollard [c] 5) Darren Sammy 6) Rahkeem Cornwall 7) Mark Chapman 8) Mitchell McClenaghan 9) Kesrick Williams 10) Mohammad Sami 11) Qais Ahmad

Quotes

" I don't think we ticked any boxes. Couple of bowlers bowled well, that's all the positives we take from this game.It is just the first game. We'll try to bounce back.It (drop catches) didn't help and set the tone. It's cricket and we'll try to learn from it. It's a long tournament. They played well and they deserved to win." - Kieron Pollard after Stars' defeat against TKR

"I have very high hopes from Hetmyer and Rutherford, who will represent their country as well if they keep playing like this. You just go out there and give it your best shot and the results will take care of itself." - Shoaib Malik after Warriors' first win

Full Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shoaib Malik [c], Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Cameron Delport, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

St. Lucia Stars: Kieron Pollard [c], Andre Fletcher, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Chapman, Darren Sammy, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Sami, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Kavem Hodge, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Jaskaran Malhotra