CPL 2018 Match 17 : St Lucia Stars vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
123   //    25 Aug 2018, 18:24 IST

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Jamaica Tallawahs look to end loosing streak

After beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets, St Lucia Stars will aim to continue their winning run when they host Jamaica Tallawahs in the 17th fixture of CPL 2018 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday, August 25.

Tallawahs and Stars have played ten matches against each other in the CPL with the former winning seven of those and the latter three. In their most recent clash this season, Tallawahs registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Lucia Stars at the Kensington Oval. After electing to bowl first, Tallawahs restricted the Stars at 175 and then knocked off the target with four balls to spare.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs are currently third in the CPL 2018 league standings with three wins and as many defeats from six matches.

They got off to a brilliant start this season with wins in their first three fixtures but seem to be losing their way with back to back defeats in their next three matches against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbadi Tridents respectively.

Bowling : Glenn Phillips is currently topping the runs charts with 264 runs which includes a couple of half-centuries, one of which was hit against St Lucia Stars in the earlier encounter. Charles had a decent hit of 42 in the previous match against Barbados Tridents. Johnson Taylor and David Miller have already shown on numerous occasions in the past what they are capable of.

Bowling : Skipper Andre Russell is the leading wicket-taker of this year's CPL with 11 wickets in 6 matches followed by his partner Ollie Thomas who has 9 in 5. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa had notched up a three-wicket haul in the reverse fixture and he will once again be their go to man against Stars.

Expected Playing XI : Andre Russell (C), Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Oshane Thomas, Samuel Badree, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Ross Taylor and David Miller.

St Lucia Stars

St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Lucia Stars aim to keep CPL 2018 playoff hopes alive

Stars are lying at the bottom of the points table with just four points in seven matches. They are finding it very difficult to get themselves off the bottom of the points table.

Batting : Andre Fletcher had top-scored for the team with 43 in the reverse fixture against Jamaica Tallawahs and he will be expected to produce another quality knock this time as well.

Pollard has batted really well for the Stars this season and was their key performer against Guyana Amazon Warriors with his quickfire 41 of just 18 balls. Once again, it will be up to him to anchor the innings.

Bowling : McClenaghan has been the team's best bowler so far in this year's CPL. Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams picked up two wickets each against Warriors and the onus will once again be on these three to provide the breakthroughs and keep the opposition's scoring rate in check.

Expected Playing XI : Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Sammy, Qais Ahmad, Kavem Hodge, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Andre Fletcher, David Warner, Rahkeem Cornwall and Lendl Simmons.

