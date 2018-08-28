CPL 2018 Match 19 : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots look to revenge Warriors in all important clash

After a comfortable six-wicket win in their previous game against Barbados Tridents, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to keep the momentum going when they host Guyana Amazon Warriors in the nineteenth fixture of CPL 2018 at the Warner Park in Basseterre in St Kitts on Tuesday, August 28.

Warriors and Patriots have faced each other on seven occations in the CPL with the former having emerged victorious on five. In their previous meeting this season, Warriors registered a comprehensive six-wicket over St Kitts at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After electing to bowl first, the Warriors restricted the Patriots to a meagre 146/5 and then knocked off their target in 16.3 overs with 21 balls to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Nevis Patriots have won three and lost two out of the five matches they have played so far in CPL 2018 and are currently placed third on the points table with six points. After going down to Jamaica Tallawahs by 47 runs, the Patriots have done well to bounce back with two consecutive wins against St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents respectively.

Batting: Nevis Skipper Chris Gayle has scored the most runs for the team. The universal bose had blitzed 86 runs in the reverse fixture against Guyana Warriors and will be expected to deliver a similar performance in this fixture as well. While Brandon King struck a 49-ball 60 in the previous fixture against Barbados Tridents and he along with Evin Lewis are the other key figures in this batting line-up.

Bowling: Sandeep Lamichhane and Sheldon Cottrell have been the pick of the bowlers for the Patriots this season with seven wickets each in five matches. Lamichhane had returned outstanding figures of 4-0-12-2 in the earlier encounter against the Warriors and is expected to replicate it in his next outing. While Sheldon has been Patriots most consistent bowler throughout the league and will have the responsibility to get some early scalps.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Ben Cutting, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Cooper, Anton Devcich, Carlos Brathwaite, Mahmudullah and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered a huge blow after Skipper Shoaib Malik (Left) opted out remaining league due to Asia Cup 2018

Warriors are placed on the fourth spot in the CPL 2018 points table with three wins and two losses from five league matches. They started off their campaign pretty well, winning their first two encounters but they have not been consistent since then. The Warriors lost their previous match against St Lucia Stars by six wickets. Now suffered another blow after their Skipper Shoaib Malik opted out of the remaining league due to Asia Cup 2018 training camp.

Batting: Shimron Hetmyer had smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 79 in the reverse encounter against St Kitts and he is also the leading run scorer in this year's CPL. In absence of Malik, The Warriors will need strong contributions from their openers Chadwick Walton and Luke Ronchi.

Bowling: When it comes to bowling, all eyes will be on Imran Tahir to take wickets. The South African leg-spinner has been the leading wicket-taker for his side with seven in five matches. While the team will also need Sohail Tanvir and Rayad Emrit to make a significant impact with the ball and keep the scoring rate down.

Expected Playing XI: Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir and Chadwick Walton.