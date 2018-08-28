Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018 Match 19 : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
653   //    28 Aug 2018, 13:42 IST

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots look to revenge Warriors in all important clash

After a comfortable six-wicket win in their previous game against Barbados Tridents, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to keep the momentum going when they host Guyana Amazon Warriors in the nineteenth fixture of CPL 2018 at the Warner Park in Basseterre in St Kitts on Tuesday, August 28.

Warriors and Patriots have faced each other on seven occations in the CPL with the former having emerged victorious on five. In their previous meeting this season, Warriors registered a comprehensive six-wicket over St Kitts at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After electing to bowl first, the Warriors restricted the Patriots to a meagre 146/5 and then knocked off their target in 16.3 overs with 21 balls to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Nevis Patriots have won three and lost two out of the five matches they have played so far in CPL 2018 and are currently placed third on the points table with six points. After going down to Jamaica Tallawahs by 47 runs, the Patriots have done well to bounce back with two consecutive wins against St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents respectively.

Batting: Nevis Skipper Chris Gayle has scored the most runs for the team. The universal bose had blitzed 86 runs in the reverse fixture against Guyana Warriors and will be expected to deliver a similar performance in this fixture as well. While Brandon King struck a 49-ball 60 in the previous fixture against Barbados Tridents and he along with Evin Lewis are the other key figures in this batting line-up.

Bowling: Sandeep Lamichhane and Sheldon Cottrell have been the pick of the bowlers for the Patriots this season with seven wickets each in five matches. Lamichhane had returned outstanding figures of 4-0-12-2 in the earlier encounter against the Warriors and is expected to replicate it in his next outing. While Sheldon has been Patriots most consistent bowler throughout the league and will have the responsibility to get some early scalps.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Ben Cutting, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Cooper, Anton Devcich, Carlos Brathwaite, Mahmudullah and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered a huge blow after Skipper Shoaib Malik (Left) opted out remaining league due to Asia Cup 2018

Warriors are placed on the fourth spot in the CPL 2018 points table with three wins and two losses from five league matches. They started off their campaign pretty well, winning their first two encounters but they have not been consistent since then. The Warriors lost their previous match against St Lucia Stars by six wickets. Now suffered another blow after their Skipper Shoaib Malik opted out of the remaining league due to Asia Cup 2018 training camp.

Batting: Shimron Hetmyer had smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 79 in the reverse encounter against St Kitts and he is also the leading run scorer in this year's CPL. In absence of Malik, The Warriors will need strong contributions from their openers Chadwick Walton and Luke Ronchi.

Bowling: When it comes to bowling, all eyes will be on Imran Tahir to take wickets. The South African leg-spinner has been the leading wicket-taker for his side with seven in five matches. While the team will also need Sohail Tanvir and Rayad Emrit to make a significant impact with the ball and keep the scoring rate down.

Expected Playing XI: Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir and Chadwick Walton.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Shoaib Malik Chris Gayle
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 15 : St Lucia Stars vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 13 : St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Stars:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 16 : Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 11th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: Shoaib Malik set to captain Guyana Amazon Warriors
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 15 | Sat, 25 Aug
GAW 140/9 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 141/4 (18.1 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 6 wickets
GAW VS SLZ live score
Match 16 | Sat, 25 Aug
BTR 147/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 148/4 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 6 wickets
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 17 | Sun, 26 Aug
JTA 204/5 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 183/8 (20.0 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 21 runs
JTA VS SLZ live score
Match 18 | Sun, 26 Aug
BTR 128/8 (20.0 ov)
TTR 130/6 (16.3 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 4 wickets
BTR VS TTR live score
Match 19 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Thu, 30 Aug, 12:00 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
KIT VS SLZ preview
Match 22 | Sat, 01 Sep, 12:00 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us