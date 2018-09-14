Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018 Qualifier 2: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
1.03K   //    14 Sep 2018, 13:06 IST

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament Play-Off 2
St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Both St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will aim to book last available berth for Caribbean Premier League final, when they face each other in the second qualifier of the CPL 2018 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Friday, September 14. Both teams have played ten matches against each other with the Riders leading the scoreline 7-3.

In their most recent clash on September 1, Trinbago Knight Riders got the better of the Patriots. After batting first, Trinbago posted 199/4 and then restricted the Patriots to 153/8 to win the game by 46 runs.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Patriots would have been very pleased with their batting performance as they managed to chase down a stiff target of 192 set by the Tallawahs. They will be the more confident side going into this game due to their back to back wins in previous three games including Eliminator.

Batting: Chris Gayle has been their leading run-getter this CPL with 283 runs and the Patriots will be hoping that he returns to his explosive best. While Anton Devcich is coming off a quickfire 23-ball 50 against Jamaica Tallawahs. Both batsmen have been the backbone of Patriots batting lineup and will be expected to counter the Riders from the beginning.

The Patriots will also bank on the likes of Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas, both have a half-century against the Knight Riders in the previous encounters and will be expected to replicate it here.

Bowling: Ben Cutting has been the go-to bowlers for the Patriots this year. He has been their highest wicket taker with 12 wickets in 10 matches and will be expected to come up with a strong performance in this crunch game.

Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite both have 9 wickets apiece and the skipper will need these two to provide some early breakthroughs.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Sheldon Cottrell, Anton Devcich, Brandon King, Devon Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, and Carlos Brathwaite.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders are coming into this game after back to back defeats against Guyana Amazon Warriors. They lost nail-biting first qualifier against Warriors by two wickets. Though they will take some confidence from their splendid record against the Patriots, where they hold a clear edge.

Batting: Colin Munro has been the best batsman this CPL 2018. He is the season's leading run-getter with 470 runs and he even struck an unbeaten 76 in the most recent encounter against the Patriots. While Brendon McCullum is behind him with 261 runs and will be eager to make a mark in all important clash.

Except these two, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin are the others in this line-up who can make a significant impact with the bat. While on his day, Sunil Narine can be a danger man with the bat as well.

Bowling: Fawad Ahmad with 18 wickets in 11 matches is currently the most successful bowler of the season and the leg-spinner is likely to pose the main threat to the Patriots. While the team will also expect strong contributions from Ali Khan, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo and will need them to clinch some crucial wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine, Kevon Cooper, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Ingram and Darren Bravo.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chris Gayle Dwayne Bravo
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
CPL 2018 Match 23 : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight...
RELATED STORY
Hero CPL 2018 Teams, Format and Squads: Everything you...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Eliminator: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 25 : Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars :...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 27: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 171/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 9 runs
TTR VS BTR live score
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep
GAW 173/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 177/2 (18.1 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 8 wickets
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 30 | Sun, 09 Sep
TTR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 158/4 (14.1 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 1 | Tue, 11 Sep
TTR 122/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 126/8 (19.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 2 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 2 | Wed, 12 Sep
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Semi Final | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TTR VS KIT preview
Final | Sun, 16 Sep, 09:00 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBC
GAW VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us