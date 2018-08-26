CPL 2018, St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors: 5 reasons why GAW lost

St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

The 15th match of CPL 2018 was a clash between St Lucia Stars and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Kieron Pollard put Warriors in after winning the toss. Warriors' innings was not so impressive as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams were the star performers with the ball as they picked up two wickets each and David Warner was the star performer in the field for taking three catches.

As a result, GAW stumbled to a score of 140 of their 20 overs. In reply, Stars did not begin well as they were also losing wickets.

However, a forty four-run partnership between Pollard and Fletcher ensured their second win in the tournament.

Let us have a look at the five reasons why the Guyana Amazon Warriors lost the contest.

#1 Stars' superlative fielding

David Warner showed why he is considered amongst the best in the fielding department by taking three catches. Also, the Warriors' had two run-out dismissals due to the impressive fielding of Stars.

