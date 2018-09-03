CPL 2018, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders: 5 reasons why SNP lost

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders- 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

The 23rd match of CPL 2018 was a clash between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders. Chris Gayle put Knight Riders in after winning the toss.

Knight Riders got off to a poor start. However, Munro and McCullum got some big hits going. Also, a cameo from DJ Bravo powered TKR to a score of 199 runs from their allotted overs.

Anderson Phillip and Fawad Ahmed were the star performers with the ball. As a result, SNP stumbled to a score of 153 of their 20 overs.

Let us have a look at the five reasons why St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost the contest.

#1 Middle order collapse

The extraordinary collapse in the middle order of Patriots ensured that they could manage to score 153 runs off their allotted overs.

Devon Thomas struggled, while the big-hitting Anton Devcich and Ben Cutting did not trouble the scorers much. Rassie van der Dussen had an unforgettable debut for the team.

