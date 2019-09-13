×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

CPL 2019: Rahkeem Cornwall's 30-ball 75 powers St Lucia Zouks to easy win against Jamaica Tallawahs

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
74   //    13 Sep 2019, 13:07 IST

Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a 30-ball 75 against Jamaica Tallawahs
Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a 30-ball 75 against Jamaica Tallawahs

What's the story?

In the 9th fixture of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), St Lucia Zouks secured an easy win against Jamaica Tallawahs, courtesy of a top effort from Rahkeem Cornwall, who scored a blistering 30-ball 75 in a 171-run chase to bat out the opposition that handed his side a comfortable five-wicket win.

In case you didn't know...

The seventh season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is already underway in the West Indies. In the ninth encounter of this edition, Jamaica Tallawahs hosted St Lucia Zouks with both the teams in search of their first points of the season.

The Tallawahs were coming into this game on the back of two losses, first against the Trinbago Knight Riders and then at the hands of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Similarly, the St Lucia Zouks also lost their opening encounter to the Guyana Amazon Warriors before falling to a 7-wicket loss against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The heart of the matter...

Desparate to pick up a win this season, both the teams came into the competition under pressure and after winning the toss, the visitors' captain Daren Sammy opted to field first after winning the toss.

The move worked as Chris Gayle was sent off for a first ball duck while Chadwick Walton was sent back for 8, both by an increasingly impressive Obed McCoy. Rovman Powell (44) and Glenn Phillips (58) put up an 87-run stand that gave the Tallwahs some impetus in the second half but a could show from the Zouks' bowlers restricted the Chris Gayle-led side to just 170 on the board.

In the second innings, Rahkeem Cornwall's one-man show blew away the opposition as the burly opener smashed the ball to all parts of the ground. Cornwall reached his half-century from just 19 balls and was a force to reckon with all throughout the chase.

In alliance with Andre Fletcher, who also looked solid with a 36-ball 47, Cornwall raised a 111-run opening partnership and laid the platform for a massive win for the Zouks. When he was finally sent back to the hut, Cornwall had made his way to a whirlwind 30-ball 75 with four fours and eight sixes and was rightly named as the Player of the Match for his efforts.

What's next?

Jamaica Tallawahs will next face Trinibago Knight Riders on September 13 at Sabina Park in Kingston, while St Lucia Zouks will lock horns against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their next encounter on Sunday at Warner Park in St Kitts.


Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs Rahkeem Cornwall
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Sat, 07 Sep
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 159/2 (18.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep
TBA 167/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 168/3 (17.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep
GAW 180/4 (20.0 ov)
BTR 133/10 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 47 runs
GAW VS BTR live score
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep
JTA 241/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 242/6 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 4 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
BTR 186/2 (20.0 ov)
KIT 168/9 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 18 runs
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 06:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep, 10:30 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Zouks
KIT VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Barbados Tridents
TBA VS BTR preview
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Trinbago Knight Riders
TBA VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Caribbean Premier League
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us