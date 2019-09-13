CPL 2019: Rahkeem Cornwall's 30-ball 75 powers St Lucia Zouks to easy win against Jamaica Tallawahs

Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a 30-ball 75 against Jamaica Tallawahs

What's the story?

In the 9th fixture of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), St Lucia Zouks secured an easy win against Jamaica Tallawahs, courtesy of a top effort from Rahkeem Cornwall, who scored a blistering 30-ball 75 in a 171-run chase to bat out the opposition that handed his side a comfortable five-wicket win.

In case you didn't know...

The seventh season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is already underway in the West Indies. In the ninth encounter of this edition, Jamaica Tallawahs hosted St Lucia Zouks with both the teams in search of their first points of the season.

The Tallawahs were coming into this game on the back of two losses, first against the Trinbago Knight Riders and then at the hands of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Similarly, the St Lucia Zouks also lost their opening encounter to the Guyana Amazon Warriors before falling to a 7-wicket loss against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The heart of the matter...

Desparate to pick up a win this season, both the teams came into the competition under pressure and after winning the toss, the visitors' captain Daren Sammy opted to field first after winning the toss.

The move worked as Chris Gayle was sent off for a first ball duck while Chadwick Walton was sent back for 8, both by an increasingly impressive Obed McCoy. Rovman Powell (44) and Glenn Phillips (58) put up an 87-run stand that gave the Tallwahs some impetus in the second half but a could show from the Zouks' bowlers restricted the Chris Gayle-led side to just 170 on the board.

In the second innings, Rahkeem Cornwall's one-man show blew away the opposition as the burly opener smashed the ball to all parts of the ground. Cornwall reached his half-century from just 19 balls and was a force to reckon with all throughout the chase.

In alliance with Andre Fletcher, who also looked solid with a 36-ball 47, Cornwall raised a 111-run opening partnership and laid the platform for a massive win for the Zouks. When he was finally sent back to the hut, Cornwall had made his way to a whirlwind 30-ball 75 with four fours and eight sixes and was rightly named as the Player of the Match for his efforts.

What's next?

Jamaica Tallawahs will next face Trinibago Knight Riders on September 13 at Sabina Park in Kingston, while St Lucia Zouks will lock horns against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their next encounter on Sunday at Warner Park in St Kitts.