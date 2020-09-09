CPL 2020: Andre Russell left fuming after questionable umpiring decision during semi-final against Trinbago Knight Riders [Watch]

A poor umpiring decision during the semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday left Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Andre Russell fuming.

The Tallawahs, who faced the Trinbago Knight Riders in the semi-final match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, had a disastrous start to their innings, losing the first four wickets with just 25 runs on the board.

Andre Russell came in at No.7 after the dismissal of Nkrumah Bonner who played a good hand of 41. The Tallawahs were counting on their star all-rounder to get them to a good score but something else was in store.

The 32-year-old, who scored 2 from 5 balls, got out to Sunil Narine and was visibly unhappy with the dismissal. The replays showed that the ball had seemingly come off the flap of the front pad.

Andre Russell came dancing down the wicket on the 4th ball of the 14th over against Sunil Narine. The spinner dropped in the shot, and Russell tried to adapt with the bat and pad close together. The umpire probably heard two noises and raised his index finger.

The Jamaican was clearly agitated and showed his disappointment before walking off the field.

Cant believe the cpl dont have DRS. Such a big game and a player like Andre Russell is dealt a shocker! #CPL20 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 8, 2020

Fall of Andre Russell meant the loss of crucial impetus for the innings

The scoreboard read 68/6 after 13.3 overs when Andre Russell was dismissed. Skipper Rovman Powell tried to bat with the lower order and put up a fighting total but the much-needed acceleration was missing. They ended up scoring just at a run-a-ball during the rest of the innings and ended up 107/7 in 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to a victory with 9 wickets in hand and 5 overs to spare. They will face St Lucia Zouks in the final, who thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets, in the second semi-final.

The final will be played on 10th September at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The match begins at 07:30 PM IST.