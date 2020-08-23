CPL 2020: Match 10, GAW vs SLZ, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors take on the St Lucia Zouks in the tenth match of CPL 2020 on Sunday, 23rd August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

Both sides come off wins over the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots respectively. While the Warriors successfully defended 118 in a low-scoring game, the Zouks batted and bowled well enough to contain the Patriots.

CPL 2020 GAW vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 23rd August (Sunday).

Time: 11:45 PM (IST), 6:15 PM (GMT), 2:15 PM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Warriors gave a great team performance in their previous CPL match

Advertisement

The Guyana Amazon Warriors' openers gave them a good start before the wickets started falling in clumps. Star performer Hetmyer was out for a duck, and the others soon followed. Contributions from Ross Taylor and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq enabled the team to get to 118.

They, however, bowled brilliantly and restricted the Tallawahs to 104 in their 20 overs, negating Andre Russell's blitz in the process. Chris Green was the pick of the bowlers while Ashmead Nedd bowled at an economy rate of 2.5. The other bowlers used the slow surface to best effect and gave a good performance as well.

The Warriors can be expected to go in with the same XI for this match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

St Lucia Zouks

Mohammad Nabi won the Man-of-the-Match award

The St Lucia Zouks batted well in their previous CPL match and were given a great start by Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal after Rahkeem Cornwall retired hurt. Contributions from Najibullah Zadran, an unbeaten Mohammad Nabi as well as Cornwall, who returned from injury, helped them to a total of 172.

Their bowling was a mixed bag. While some bowlers gave a great account of themselves, others like Saad Bin Zafar and Obed McCoy were very expensive with the ball. Roston Chase displayed his importance to this side with a great spell of four overs, conceding just 12 runs and picking up three wickets. Scott Kuggeleijn picked up four wickets as well.

Despite the win, the Zouks could make a couple of changes, which could see Zahir Khan and Chemar Holder come in place of Saad Bin Zafar and Obed McCoy, respectively.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy(C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, and Obed McCoy/Chemar Holder.

CPL Match Prediction

Considering that both teams have two wins from three games, this might be a difficult one to call. However, given the firepower in the Warriors batting and the way they bowled in the last match, they would certainly have the edge over the Zouks in this CPL match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.