CPL 2020: Match 13, SLZ vs TKR, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The St Lucia Zouks will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the thirteenth match of CPL 2020 on Wednesday, 26th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Knight Riders have had a great start to their campaign, winning all three of their matches so far. Meanwhile, the Zouks have also done well and have won three of their four games, losing only to the Tallawahs in their opening encounter.

CPL 2020 SLZ vs TKR: Match Details

Date: 26th August (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks bowled well against the Warriors in their previous CPL match

Roston Chase led the way as the St Lucia Zouks held their nerve to beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors and register their third straight win. While the top order failed to make an impact, Chase, with the help of Mohammad Nabi and Javelle Glen, helped the Zouks post a competitive total.

Scott Kuggeleign was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with three wickets in his four overs, conceding just 24 runs. Mohammad Nabi also bowled a good spell, while Chemar Holder, who replaced Obed McCoy in the side, did a good job as well.

Rahkeem Cornwall, who was rested for the match, should come back into the side, replacing Kimani Melius.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glen, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, and Chemar Holder.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Munro (R) was clinical against the Tridents in their CPL match.

The Trinbago Knight Riders posted a daunting total of 185 despite a slow start to their innings. Lendl Simmons' struggles continued while Narine had an unusually bad game with the bat. Colin Munro's arrival at the crease started their revival, with the Kiwi breezing to his half-century off just 29 balls before getting out. Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard picked up from where Munro left and scored 98 runs in the last seven overs to complete a scintillating batting display.

The spinners did a great job with the ball and contained the Tridents' batsmen well after Johnson Charles took Jayden Seales and DJ Bravo to the cleaners in the powerplay.

They could consider playing an extra spinner in place of Seales since the Queen's Park Oval supports the slower bowlers more.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan, and Jayden Seales/ Pravin Tambe.

CPL Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have been the favourites to win the CPL title this season, and they're showing it with their performances. They have the best record of any team at this venue and have the balance and strength in their squad to pull off yet another victory in this CPL game.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL match.