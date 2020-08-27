CPL 2020: Match 16, GAW vs TKR, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the sixteenth match of CPL 2020 on Thursday, 27th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Warriors come off a loss to the Jamaica Tallawahs and have recorded two wins from five games. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, come off a win over the St Lucia Zouks and have won all four of their games.

Both these sides met in the rain-curtailed first match of the tournament, which the Knight Riders won.

CPL 2020 GAW vs TKR: Match Details

Date: 27th August (Thursday).

Time: 3:00 AM (Friday, 28th August) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Advertisement

The Warriors need to come together as one unit in their upcoming CPL match

The Guyana Amazon Warriors didn't have a great game both with the bat and the ball as they stumbled their way to score just 108 runs in their previous match. Anthony Bramble, who replaced C Hemraj in the side, didn't have a great game, and Hemraj is likely to come back into the side for this match. Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq were the only players to cross double figures.

They tried to contain the Tallawahs batsmen with the ball, and the spinners, especially Ashmead Nedd and Imran Tahir, did well. Keemo Paul bowled a very economical spell while Naveen-ul-Haq was the only expensive bowler.

The misfiring Sherfane Rutherford could make way for Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford/ Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Pravin Tambe made his CPL debut for Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders registered their fourth CPL win of the campaign despite the absence of Sunil Narine. The bowlers, led by DJ Bravo, who picked up his 500th T20 wicket, did a great job in restricting the Zouks batsmen before rain disrupted the match. Pravin Tambe made his debut and picked up a wicket but was very expensive.

Cameos from Colin Munro and Darren Bravo took the Knight Riders to the fourth win of their campaign as they chased down the 72-run target with one over to spare.

Sunil Narine is expected to return to the side, with Tion Webster set to miss out. They could consider playing pacer Anderson Philip instead of Pravin Tambe.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan, and Anderson Philip/ Pravin Tambe.

CPL Match Prediction

Having made it four wins in four games, the Knight Riders look like the favourites ahead of this match too. Though the Warriors do have a quality side, the form and quality in the Knight Riders side give them the edge over them in this CPL match.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.