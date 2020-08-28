CPL 2020: Match 17, BAR vs TKR, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The Barbados Tridents will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the seventeenth match of CPL 2020 on Saturday, 29th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Both sides come off wins over Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors, respectively. The Knight Riders are at the top of the points table, with five wins from five games, while the Tridents are placed third, with two wins from five games.

When both these sides met earlier this season, the Knight Riders won by 19 runs, thanks to some aggressive batting from the likes of Colin Munro and Darren Bravo.

CPL 2020 BAR vs TKR: Match Details

Date: 29th August (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan (L) and Holder(R) picked up two wickets apiece in the previous CPL match

The Barbados Tridents did well with the bat on a slow track, and most of the credit should go to Kyle Mayers, who played a blinding knock, scoring 85 off just 59 balls, and anchored the innings. Mitchell Santner and Jason Holder played a couple of little cameos as well.

The Tridents were clinical with the ball, and the spinners, especially Santner and Hayden Walsh, kept a tight leash over the opposition batsmen. Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Raymon Reifer picked up two wickets apiece but were a bit more expensive.

They're expected to go in with the same playing XI for this CPL match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Khary Pierre (C) was the Man of the Match in the previous CPL game

The Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to another win due to a solid bowling performance and some smart batting. The spinners, especially Khary Pierre, kept things tight while skipper Pollard and DJ Bravo also bowled very well.

The batsmen played according to the nature of the pitch. Knocks from Tion Webster, Darren Bravo and Tim Seifert took the Knight Riders to victory.

They're likely to go in with the same XI for this CPL match as well but if Narine recovers from his injury, he could replace Sikandar Raza.

Predicted Playing XI:

Tion Webster, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Sikandar Raza/ Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, and M Ali Khan.

CPL Match Prediction

The Tridents exploited the slow nature of the pitch to great effect against the Tallawahs and have a better spin quartet than the Narine-less TKR side. While the Knight Riders will be favourites again, the Tridents have it in them to surprise the hosts and register their third CPL win of the season.

Prediction: Barbados Tridents to win the CPL match.