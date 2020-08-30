CPL 2020: Match 20, SKN vs GAW, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the twentieth match of CPL 2020 on Sunday, 30th August, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. This will be the last match to be played at this venue this season.

The Patriots come off a loss to the Jamaica Tallawahs and are placed at the bottom of the points table, with just one win from six games.

The Warriors also come off a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders and are placed fifth in the points table, with just two wins from six games.

The Warriors won by three wickets in the reverse fixture that took place earlier this season.

CPL 2020 SKN vs GAW: Match Details

Date: 30th August (Sunday).

Time: 11:45 PM (IST), 6:15 PM (GMT), 2:15 PM (Local).

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Advertisement

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Patriots have had a poor start to their CPL season

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' batting lineup let them down once again as they couldn't match the might of the Jamaica Tallawahs' bowlers in the previous match. Chris Lynn had another bad game while Kieran Powell was promoted up the order as Lewis struggled with a niggle. The only other meaningful contributions came from Nick Kelly as the Patriots were all out in 19 overs, chasing 148.

Leg spinner Imran Khan did a great job with the ball but the other spinners weren't as effective as him. Skipper Rayad Emrit did a decent job with the ball while Sheldon Cottrell had a bad game. Cottrell could be replaced by Sohail Tanvir in the next match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir/ Sheldon Cottrell, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, and Imran Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Ashmead Nedd (C) should come back into the side in the next CPL match

Brandon King and C Hemraj's poor tournament continued as they were dismissed for single-digit scores yet again. Hetmyer and Ross Taylor attempted to rebuild the innings but couldn't build a substantial partnership. Keemo Paul was the only other major contributor with the bat as Sherfane Rutherford's unremarkable campaign continued.

With the ball, the spinners were at it once again, with skipper Chris Green and Imran Tahir bowling well. The pacers, however, couldn't make much of an impact and were a tad expensive. They couldn't pick up enough wickets to trouble the Knight Riders and missed the services of young Ashmead Nedd.

Nedd could come into the side to replace Sherfane Rutherford.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Sherfane Rutherford/ Ashmead Nedd, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

CPL Match Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have the quality to heap more misery on the Patriots. Their batting line-up looks much better than that of the Patriots, and their spin bowling line-up is one of the best in the league. They'll be favourites to win this CPL match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.