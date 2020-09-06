CPL 2020: Match 29, SKN vs TKR, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the twenty-ninth match of CPL 2020 on Sunday, 6th September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

This will be the first match of the final day of the group stage of CPL 2020. It has to be said that the tournament has been conducted smoothly and safely, considering the pandemic.

The Patriots have just one win from nine games and will look to close out their campaign with a win. Their last game against the Jamaica Tallawahs was abandoned due to rain.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, are at the top of the table with nine wins from nine games. They come off a convincing win over the Zouks.

The Knight Riders won the reverse fixture, which was a rain-curtailed game, by six wickets.

CPL 2020 SKN vs TKR: Match Details

Date: Sunday, 5th September.

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Joshua da Silva(L) has been a bright spark in what has been a disappointing CPL season for the Patriots

With nothing to lose, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots should allow their fringe players to take the field. The likes of Dominic Drakes, Kieran Powell and Jahmar Hamilton should come into the side. Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk should be the ones going out of the side.

The spinners have done a good job for the Patriots but they haven't been backed up by their pacers and their batsmen. Rayad Emrit will look to lead his side to victory one last time before their campaign ends.

Predicted Playing XI:

Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk/ Jahmar Hamilton, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, and Imran Khan.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Pollard has led from the front for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL

The Trinbago Knight Riders made it nine wins out of nine despite making many changes in their previous CPL game, and this highlighted the depth of their squad. Tion Webster gave them a good start, and the momentum was carried on by the likes of Tim Seifert and Darren Bravo. Skipper Kieron Pollard played a blazing cameo 41, helping the Knight Riders to a total of 175.

They were a bit lacking with the ball due to the absence of Narine but Akeal Hosein and DJ Bravo bowled some tight spells to stem the run flow. Pollard bowled four overs and picked up three wickets, albeit at an expensive economy rate of 8.75.

The Knight Riders hinted at making quite a few changes for the last couple of games, and they are likely to make them in the upcoming match. Pravin Tambe, Anderson Philip, Colin Munro and Amir Jangoo could all come into the side.

Predicted Playing XI:

Tion Webster, Lendl Simmons/Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo/ Amir Jangoo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe, and Anderson Philip/ Jayden Seales.

CPL Match Prediction

The Knight Riders' squad strength and form should prove to be too much for the Patriots to handle. While the Patriots don't have much to lose and could play with more freedom, TKR will likely register their 10th win of the season in this match.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.