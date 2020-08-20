CPL 2020: Match 6, TKR vs JAM, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the sixth match of CPL 2020 on Thursday, 20th August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders opened their campaign with a good win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors thanks to an all-round effort from Sunil Narine.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Tallawahs are coming off a win over the St Lucia Zouks.

CPL 2020 TKR vs JAM: Match Details

Date: 20th August (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 AM (Friday, 21st August) (IST), 9:30 PM (GMT) and 5:30 PM (Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders won their opening game.

Sunil Narine's 50 off 28 balls set the pace for TKR's comfortable win over the Warriors. His opening partner, Lendl Simmons, however, struggled to get going, and he must work on his shot selection.

Colin Munro played a quick cameo before Brandon King took a stunning catch to dismiss him. Darren Bravo batted well and anchored the innings leading them to victory.

The likes of Sikandar Raza and Tim Seifert didn't have much to do, though they might be called into action in this match.

Sunil Narine and Ali Khan bowled well for the Knight Riders in the CPL opener, with the former picking up two wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. The rest of the bowlers were, however, expensive, and they must look to choke the opposition in the next match.

After a good win, TKR can be expected to go into this game with the same playing XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan, and Jayden Seales.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Glenn Philips batted well in the Tallawahs' first CPL match.

The Tallawahs won their CPL opener comfortably despite a slow start. Chadwick Walton looked rusty and should perform better next match, while Glenn Philips continued to be consistent.

Young Nicholas Kirton, who batted at no.3, should be given another opportunity. Rovman Powell should look to stick around. Andre Russell struggled to find the fence.

Asif Ali and Carlos Brathwaite did a great job with the bat, the former winning the Man-of-the-Match award for his efforts.

The spinners were the pick of the bowling for the Tallawahs. Veerasammy Permaul was expensive but he picked up two important wickets. Sandeep Lamichchane and Mujeeb bowled very well and kept things tight. Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell combined well in the death overs, although Oshane Thomas was a bit erratic in their CPL opener.

The Tallawahs should go in with the same XI for this CPL match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chadwick Walton(WK), Glenn Philips, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul, and Oshane Thomas.

Match Prediction

Both sides come off comfortable victories and are well-matched, making it hard to predict a winner. But given how erratic the Knight Riders were with the ball apart from Narine, the Tallawahs batsmen may rip apart their bowling, and they could stun the 'hosts'.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.