CPL 2020: Match 7, SKN vs SLZ, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on St Lucia Zouks in the seventh match of CPL 2020 on Saturday, 22nd August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Patriots come off successive losses to the Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors and need a win in this match. Meanwhile, the Zouks beat the Barbados Tridents in a rain-curtailed encounter on Thursday.

Both sides need the points from this CPL encounter, and it'll certainly be an exciting watch.

CPL 2020 SKN vs SLZ: Match Details

Date: 22nd August (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Advertisement

Chris Lynn(R) was dismissed early in the Patriots innings

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots didn't put enough on the board to trouble the Warriors, and Lynn and Lewis need to ensure that they put on a strong opening partnership this time around. Joshua da Silva might return to the side in place of Hamilton, pushing Nick Kelly down the order. Ben Dunk should look to continue his good run while Denesh Ramdin must do better.

Dominic Drakes, who replaced Sohail Tanvir due to an injury, could be benched if Tanvir is fit to play. Skipper Rayad Emrit picked up key wickets despite being expensive. Cottrell, Ish Sodhi and Jon-Russ Jaggesar are likely to hold on to their places in the side.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(WK), Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(C), Sohail Tanvir/ Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ish Sodhi.

St Lucia Zouks

Darren Sammy used 8 different bowlers in the CPL match

St Lucia Zouks put in a good shift with the ball and that was the main reason for their victory in the previous game. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals before rain stopped play.

Scott Kuggeleijn had a good game, and so did Mohammad Nabi. Roston Chase made a huge difference with his bowling, picking up two wickets with 8 runs in his two overs. Barring two expensive overs from Obed McCoy and Rahkeem Cornwall, the Zouks had a good game with the ball.

They were always in control of the chase and got the boundaries at the right time. Cornwall, Nabi and Fletcher played some crucial cameos, which led to their first victory of the campaign.

They can be expected to go in with the same playing XI for the next match.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy(C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Saad bin Zafar, and Obed McCoy.

CPL Match Prediction

This match is a bit hard to predict despite the Zouks winning their last encounter because the Tridents might've contained them if it was a full 20-overs match. However, based on the way they bowled and the inexperienced middle-order of the Patriots, the Zouks will have the edge over their opponents in this CPL game.

Prediction: St Lucia Zouks to win the CPL match.