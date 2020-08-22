CPL 2020: Match 9, TKR vs BAR, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Barbados Tridents in the ninth match of CPL 2020 on Sunday, 23rd August, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders have had a great start to their campaign, winning both of their matches so far, with Sunil Narine being their best performer. Meanwhile, the Tridents registered a win in their first match but were stunned by the Zouks in a rain-curtailed encounter on Thursday.

Both these teams were favourites to lift the title before the season started, and this CPL encounter will be crucial in determining the final standings.

CPL 2020 TKR vs BAR: Match Details

Date: 23rd August (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Narine(L) and Munro stitched a match-winning partnership in the CPL

The Trinbago Knight Riders were the favourites heading into this campaign, and in line with that, they are the only unbeaten team in the CPL so far. Sunil Narine has been brilliant both with the bat and the ball, subsequently winning the Man of the Match award at the end of both their previous matches. However, his opening partner Lendl Simmons needs to do much better.

Colin Munro played a patient knock to see the team past the line in the last match while Darren Bravo has been decent. The likes of Tim Seifert and DJ Bravo haven't got much of an opportunity to bat, and they need to stay prepared for it.

Their bowling has been good despite their apparent weakness in the pace bowling area. M Ali Khan and Jayden Seales have done a good job so far, and Bravo gave a much-improved account of himself last match. Fawad Ahmed and Sunil Narine have bowled pretty well, with the latter being very economical as well. Khary Pierre didn't do great but is likely to get another game.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan, and Jayden Seales.

Barbados Tridents

The Tridents didn't bat that great against the Zouks in the CPL

The Barbados Tridents couldn't build partnerships against the Zouks, and that was the main reason for their downfall. Johnson Charles gave them a great start but ultimately perished. Shai Hope is yet to hit form and looked very uncomfortable at the crease. Skipper Jason Holder played a good hand before he was snared by Kesrick Williams. They then lost a flurry of wickets as the rain reduced the match to a 5-overs game.

The Zouks batsmen batted with intent and took the game away from the Tridents. The choices which Holder opted to use were a bit surprising as he didn't give an over to Mitchell Santner, who bowled very well in the first game.

Shamarh Brooks could replace Jonathan Carter in the side while their bowling attack should remain the same.

Predicted Playing XI:

Shai Hope(WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter/ Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Match Prediction:

While the Trinbago Knight Riders will be favourites to win this CPL match on paper, the Tridents are a team which has a lot of fight in them. Their spin bowling quartet can trouble even the best of batsmen, and they can pull off a stunning victory against the Knight Riders.

Prediction: Barbados Tridents to win this CPL match.