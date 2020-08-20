CPL 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 20 (Updated)

The second day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) action saw the Jamaica Tallawahs register a win from their opening match of the season, while the Guyana Amazon Warriors bounced back from defeat in their first encounter to notch up their first victory of this year's campaign.

The Tallawahs rode on fine knocks from Glenn Phillips (44) and Asif Ali (47) to chase down a 159-run target with five wickets and seven balls to spare against the St Lucia Zouks.

The Warriors, who came into the clash against the St Nevis Kitts and Patriots after a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the season opener managed to restrict the latter to just 127-8, with Keemo Paul (4/19) and Imran Tahir (2/18) starring with the ball.

Young southpaw Shimron Hetmyer continued his rich form with the bat for the Warriors as he made his way to yet another half-century, a 44-ball 71 that eventually helped his side scale down the target with three overs left to play.

On that note, let's have a look at the players with the most runs and most wickets at the end of the second day's action as part of CPL 2020.

CPL 2020 Points Table

CPL 2020 points table

Courtesy of their three-wicket win against the Patriots, the Warriors occupied the top spot on the points table with a NRR of +0.616. The Tallawahs' strong start sees them placed second with two points from their win, and they will be keen to maintain their momentum.

CPL 2020 Most Runs

CPL 2020 Most Runs

Shimron Hetmyer's twin half-centuries means that he has perched himself atop the CPL 2020 run-scoring charts. Hetmyer scored a 44-ball 63 against the Trinbago Knight Riders and followed it up with a 44-ball 71 against the Patriots, which helped his side scale a 127-run target with relative ease.

Australian star Ben Dunk is second on the list with 63 runs from two matches, including a fluent 21-ball 34 in a losing cause against the Barbados Tridents. Although Dunk did not look at his best against the Warriors, his dynamic batting in the middle order will be key for the Patriots this season.

In third place is the Zouks' Roston Chase, who scored an important 42-ball 52 that helped his side get to 158-7 against the Tallawahs, albeit in a match that ended up in a loss for the Daren Sammy-led side.

Sunil Narine's season got off to a fantastic start with bat as the southpaw notched up a 28-ball 50, which was laced with two fours and four sixes. The all-rounder's essay also played a major role in TKR chasing down a 145-run target in just 16.4 overs.

The Tallawahs have middle-order batsman Asif Ali to thank for getting them across the line during their chase against the Zouks. Ali's 27-ball 47*, first in company of Rovman Powell and then Carlos Brathwaite ensured that the Tallawahs were always in control of the chase, despite a rare failure from Andre Russell (17-ball 16).

CPL 2020 Most Wickets

CPL 2020 Most Wickets

Keemo Paul mixed pace with cunning cutters and caused quite a few issues for the Patriots' batsmen in the latest match up between the two sides. The medium-pacer finished with figures of 4/19 that even earned him the Man of the Match award and with 1/21 against TKR, Paul now has five wickets from two matches in CPL 2020.

The Patriots have lost both their games this season but Rayad Emrit's form is certainly a silver lining among dark clouds, with the pacer picking up five wickets at an economy of just 6.71 RPO.

Imran Tahir's name in the top five wicket-takers' list is hardly a surprise given the veteran's bag of tricks in the shortest format, and with four wickets from two matches, the South African is third on the list.

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell is the second representative from the Patriots team. While he hasn't been among the wickets with just three wickets in two games, Cottrell's economy rate of just 5.00 RPO has certainly been a highlight.

Mitchell Santner's miserly figures of 2/18 from four overs for the Tridents against the Patriots played a major hand in helping his side defend a 154-run total. With wickets of Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk at crucial junctures apart from an 18-ball 20 with the bat, Santner was undoubtedly named the Man of the Match for his performance.