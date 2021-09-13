CPL 2021: 1st semi-final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The Trinbago Knight Riders will play against the Saint Lucia Kings in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Defending champions of the CPL, Trinbago finished the league stage at the top of the table with a win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their final league game. Trinbago has six wins from 10 games and finished with 12 points.

Being set up a modest total of 148, Trinbago got over the line with four wickets to spare. They didn't make a great start to the chase after being reduced to 52/3 in about nine overs.

However, skipper Kieron Pollard rose to the occasion with a blistering 22-ball 51 and took his team home in the CPL game.

Earlier, Ali Khan picked up three wickets. Isuru Udana had a good all-round game, picking up two wickets and scoring a vital 25 runs. With the win, the Trinbago Knight Riders have finished at the top of the table for two successive CPL seasons.

Meanwhile, Saint Lucia Kings suffered a defeat in their final CPL league game. Despite missing Faf du Plessis, they put up a big score of 190 courtesy of yet another fifty from Roston Chase.

But they failed to defend the total as unbeaten fifties from Kyle Mayers and Glenn Phillips took the Barbados Royals comfortably past the target.

With Jamaica Tallawahs losing their game, Saint Lucia Kings finished exactly fourth with 10 points in their kitty. TKR will be determined to retain their CPL trophy. With four trophies in the bag, Pollard and his company will aim for their fifth title.

Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, lost the finals to Trinbago last season. They will want to go one step further this time around.

As the two best sides from last year meet, one may expect a thrilling contest on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings, CPL 2021

Date: September 14, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Weather Report

Warner Park is predicted to have cloud cover throughout the course of the game. There is no prediction of rain though and we can hope for a full game without interruptions. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

In the last five games, we have seen teams putting up scores in the 160-190 range thrice. The wicket is still good to bat on despite being in use.

The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put runs on the board as scoreboard pressure can work against the side chasing in a high-pressure game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Ravi Rampaul has been a revelation this CPL for the Trinbago Knight Riders with 18 wickets to his name. Spinners Sunil Narine (11) and Akeal Hosein (12) have been amongst the wickets as well.

Ali Khan has played only three games and shown brilliant form grabbing eight scalps, while Udana has taken 11 wickets too.

Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard have been prominent run-scorers for TKR in the CPL. The likes of Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin, Tim Seifert and Darren Bravo will also look to come good in a big game.

Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul.

Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings will hope their skipper Faf du Plessis is available for the big game after missing out on the previous CPL match.

Their openers Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall gave them a good start, which is a positive. Roston Chase continued his rich vein of form this CPL, scoring 56 runs.

Having David Wiese, Tim David and Keemo Paul makes the Kings a decent line-up. Their bowlers failed to defend the total last time around but have performed well overall this season. They will want to do so once again in the semi-final.

Predicted XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal.

Match Prediction

Both sides had a successful campaign last year in the CPL and have followed up on the same this time around.

Trinbago Knight Riders, being the current champions, start this game as clear favorites. However, we can expect a well-contested battle in the race to the CPL final.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar