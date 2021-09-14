CPL 2021: 2nd semi-final, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will clash in the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Wednesday.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors scripted a thrilling win to finish second in the CPL 2021 points table in their last outing. Their top and middle order failed miserably as they were in all sorts of trouble at 75/7. However, Romario Shepherd’s unbeaten 31-ball 72 guided them to a respectable 142/7.

The Warriors' bowlers responded to the challenge as they bundled Jamaica Tallawahs out for just 128 runs. The Tallawahs lost four wickets in about six overs and there was no coming back from there. Chris Green did put up a fightback but it was never going to be enough. Shepherd backed up his brilliant showing with the bat by picking up three wickets as well.

Guyana had 12 points and finished behind defending CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders on the basis of net run-rate. The Warriors have been runners-up five times and will be desperate to finally win the CPL title this time around.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, meanwhile, had a brilliant start to the season, winning their first five games in a row. However, their form saw a dip in the second half as they managed only one win in the next five games. Courtesy of their excellent start, the Patriots finished with 12 points and finished third in the table to make the last four.

The Patriots lost their previous game to Trinbago. They posted a decent total of 147 batting first, riding on a fifty from Joshua Da Silva. Kieron Pollard’s blitz for the Knight Riders ensured that this total was not going to be enough.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had their best CPL finish in 2017 where they were runners-up, losing the final to Trinbago. Both teams will be desperate to clinch their maiden CPL title.

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2021

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Weather Report

Warner Park will be covered with dark clouds throughout the game and there are chances of rain. The temperature will range between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

While the surface has been used a lot, the ground staff have still done a good job of making sure there are runs on the wicket. Teams batting first have scored well throughout the second half of the CPL. Batting first should be the ideal choice to put the opposition under pressure of chasing.

Predicted Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj will need to open with more responsibility. Shimron Hetmyer started the CPL well but his form of late has been a concern. Romario Shepherd proved vital in the last match and senior players like Malik and captain Pooran need to step up.

Guyana put up a good showing with the ball to defend 142 runs, which should give them confidence. Tahir was brilliant, picking up two wickets and giving away no runs in two overs. Shepherd and Odean Smith picked up three wickets each and continued to impress.

Predicted XI: Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble (wk), Naveen-ul-Haq, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Joshua Da Silva scored a crucial fifty last time around to help the Patriots get close to 150. Rutherford and captain Bravo got starts and will like to take some momentum from that. Rutherford started the CPL in excellent form but just like Hetmyer, he will also want to regain his touch as well. The Patriots have a strong batting line-up that has to perform to its potential.

Fawad Ahmed and Fabian Allen bowled well and being spinners, they will hold the key. Naseem Shah and Dominic Drakes had a good outing as well. Expect Evin Lewis to walk back into the side for the big clash.

Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Paul van Meekeren, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Both sides look pretty evenly matched. While they do have a strong batting line-up, they will have to come good if their teams want to progress to the CPL final. Bowling has been the better of the two departments, particularly for Guyana. There is not a lot to differentiate between the two sides and this should be a cracker of a contest in the CPL.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

