CPL 2021: Final, Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face off in the big final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park on Wednesday.

After an intense group stage in which teams battled it out to make the top four, the Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings made it to the CPL semi-finals this season.

While the Saint Lucia Kings toppled defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders to enter the CPL finals for two straight seasons, St Kitts registered a comfortable victory over Guyana.

Saint Lucia Kings put up a spirited effort despite missing skipper Faf du Plessis. Mark Deyal led the charge for the Kings with his 78 as they posted a mammoth 205 on the board. Trinbago fought to get to 184, but fell short in the end. The defeat brought an end to Pollard and his side’s CPL campaign this year, as well as an end to their title defense.

Meanwhile, after having a bad run in the second half, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be very pleased to have finished in the top four and made the finals. Set a target of 179 by Guyana, the Patriots got home comfortably with 7 wickets to spare. Veteran opener Chris Gayle gave them a solid start with his 27-ball 42. Evin Lewis then took the side home with a blistering unbeaten 77.

Both sides are yet to win a CPL title and therefore, there will be a new champion this season.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2021

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

The conditions will be overcast with cloud cover throughout the game. There are predictions for light showers all the way as well. Despite the rain threat, we can hope for a full and exciting final game. The temperature will hover around 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been batting friendly and we have seen big totals being put up in both the semi-final matches. Bowling will be a challenge, and once again, bowlers will have to rely on variations, cutters and slower deliveries to be successful. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way to go as runs on the board in a big pressure game is always advantageous.

Predicted Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Roston Chase has had a phenomenal CPL with the bat this season. With 403 runs, he has been the top scorer for the Kings and they will need him at his very best in the final. Tim David and Andre Fletcher have scored 200 plus runs as well. Mark Deyal struck form with his crucial 78 in the semi-final.

David Wiese has emerged as a key player for the Kings. His all-round contributions will be very important as the Kings eye their first CPL title. Wiese picked up 5 wickets apart from playing a valuable innings of 34 with the bat in the semi-final. The Kings will miss skipper Faf du Plessis. Because of that, Fletcher and Cornwall need to shoulder added responsibility at the top.

Predicted XI: Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis coming good at the top is a huge plus for the Patriots going into the final. Dwayne Bravo came up the order, getting some match time after missing a few games in the middle. While the Patriots are a destructive batting unit, bowling will be the focus of this contest. Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Fawad Ahmed picked up a couple of wickets each last time out and were also economical.

The rest of the bowlers have chipped in but inconsistency has been an issue. If the Patriots can get their bowling unit to compliment the batting, they could very well claim their maiden CPL trophy.

Predicted XI: Dwayne Bravo (c), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed.

CPL Match Prediction

There will be nerves on either side as both Saint Lucia Kings, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots haven’t won the CPL before. Saint Lucia will be under added pressure with regular skipper Faf du Plessis unavailable. The Patriots seem to have all bases better covered. With the likes of Gayle, Lewis, Bravo, Allen and Rutherford, they have bigger match players in their ranks. St Kitts will start this final as favorites to win the CPL this edition.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

