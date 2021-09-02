CPL 2021: Match 13, Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match 13 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will see the Saint Lucia Kings take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday (September 2). The Warner Park in St Kitts will play host to this fixture.

The Saint Lucia Kings are coming off a CPL loss against the Trinbago Knight Riders. After being set a target of 159, they failed to chase it down, ending up at 131/7. Andre Fletcher remained unbeaten on 81, but his knock was in vain as none of the other batsmen could really contribute with the bat.

The Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table and a win would do them a whole world of good. They haven’t had a great start to their CPL campaign and now would be the time for them to try and pick up some momentum.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, have two CPL wins and as many losses from four games so far. After a winning start in the CPL against Trinbago, they went onto lose two consecutive games. However, the side have bounced back with a thrilling win over Trinbago.

Chasing 139, Guyana ended with 138/9, taking the game into the first Super Over of the season. Defending just seven runs, Romario Shepherd took them home to a brilliant victory.

While they have been bowling well, batting will be a bit of a worry for them going forward. Nicholas Pooran and his men will look to set things right and string together some victories from here.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 2, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The skies are predicted to be cloudy during the course of the game. The sun will be out with the breeze that should help the bowlers. There is no threat of rain and we should have a full game. The temperature will hover around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has become difficult to score on as games have gone by. Spinners will have a crucial role to play on this surface. The pitch has been dry and the batsmen will have to get themselves set in order to score big runs. Batting first would be a viable option for the skipper after winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

The batsmen for Saint Lucia Kings have really struggled in this CPL. Andre Fletcher with his unbeaten 81 has been the only significant scorer. The likes of skipper Faf du Plessis, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase and Tim David need to step up and take responsibility.

Kesrick Williams picked up four wickets and would like to keep the show going in the CPL. Alzarri Joseph and Wahab Riaz, who have both been very expensive, will have to lead from the front with the ball.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez and Odean Smith struggled at the top last time around and will have to be more consistent. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have looked good but they will need the rest of the batting to support them.

Guyana have bowled really well and it is their batting that has been a worry in the CPL. Romario Shepherd came back into the side and picked up three wickets last time out, while Hafeez grabbed three as well. Imran Tahir was excellent once again and the bowling department looks largely sorted.

Predicted XI: Nicholas Pooran (c &wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

Guyana are coming on the back of a win in the CPL. They have a strong batting line-up, which can take any side apart if it clicks as a whole. The Saint Lucia Kings have struggled with both bat and ball and will be under immense pressure coming into this contest. Guyana will start as favorites to win this CPL game.

