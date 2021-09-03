CPL 2021: Match 16, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The 16th match of the CPL 2021 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors take on the Barbados Royals at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Guyana have managed to win only two out of their five CPL games so far. After a thrilling super-over win against defending champions Trinbago, they failed to build on the momentum in the CPL. They crashed to a 51-run defeat against Saint Lucia Kings. Chasing 150, the Warriors were bundled out for just 98 runs in what was a complete batting failure.

The Barbados Royals, on the other hand, are also coming off a loss in their previous CPL game. They set the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots a target of 161, which the Patriots overhauled with a last-ball six courtesy of Sheldon Cottrell. The Royals bowled well but it was not good enough in the end. This is their second successive and fourth loss from five CPL games so far.

Guyana are placed fourth at the moment while Barbados are reeling at the very bottom of the table in the CPL. Both teams have struggled for momentum, making this a crucial clash. Guyana will want to strengthen their position in the top four. Barbados have had a disappointing first half in the CPL and are in dire need of a turnaround to ensure a final four finish.

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2021

Date: September 5, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with a partial breeze throughout the game. The conditions will be warm and humid, with the temperature varying between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been decent for scoring runs if batsmen can spend time at the crease. While chasing was difficult in the initial games, we have seen targets being scaled down in the last few games. Scores in 160-range continue to be the norm but teams batting first will want to do better and get closer to the 170-mark.

Predicted XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Romario Shepherd continued to impress with the ball for the Warriors in the CPL, picking up three wickets. Odean Smith also grabbed three wickets. Imran Tahir has been economical throughout but they will expect him to be among the wickets as well. The Warriors bowled well last time and should look to take confidence from the same.

Batting has been an area of worry for them in the CPL. Hemraj and Hafeez at the top could not provide them with a good start. Shoaib Malik has failed to contribute and his fluctuating batting position has caused imbalance. Hetmyer has been in good form in the CPL and will need to continue scoring runs. Barring Pooran and Odean Smith, the batting collapsed and they need to come good together.

Predicted XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie.

Barbados Royals

The Barbados Royals put up a decent batting performance, posting 160 on the board. Johnson Charles started well at the top for his 30. Smit Patel was excellent in his 54, getting the opportunity and making the most of it right away. The likes of Jason Holder and Azam Khan need to be more consistent.

Nyeem Young (3), Jake Lintott (2), and Raymon Reifer (2) were amongst the wickets in the previous CPL game. They bowled a lot better but they probably did not have enough runs to play with in the end.

Predicted XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Azam Khan, Smit Patel, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Oshane Thomas.

Match Prediction

Both teams are in search of a win in the CPL. Guyana have been inconsistent and will look to pick momentum from here. Barbados have only one win and have been down and out. If there is any team that needs a win badly, it is them. They cannot afford to lose and come into this contest under a lot of pressure. This should be a closely fought battle with Guyana holding a slight edge.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

