CPL 2021: Match 17, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match 17 of the CPL 2021 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on the Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday, September 5.

This will be a reverse CPL fixture as the two sides have already met once in the CPL, in their previous games itself. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were on a five-match winning streak prior to the game. Chasing a mammoth score of 225, they succumbed under pressure, finishing at 124/9 in the end. Evin Lewis was the lone warrior with his 73 as the rest of the batting order crumbled.

The Patriots still sit at the top of the CPL table and will not mind a game like this coming into the league stage, where they are in a position of strength. Their unbeaten run this CPL season came to an end with that defeat.

The Saint Lucia Kings have multiple reasons to feel good about. They have scored the second highest total in this edition of the CPL so far. Skipper Faf du Plessis’ form had been a major concern and he led from the front this time. Scoring an unbeaten 120 off just 60 deliveries, Faf showed everyone what he is capable of with the bat and that it was only time before he came good.

Roston Chase, carrying his form, comes as a huge boost as well. Backing up his 85, he remained unbeaten on 64, joining forces with Faf to take them to a huge total of 224. Their bowlers responded equally well as they cleaned up the Patriots for just 124 runs.

The win took Saint Lucia Kings right up to second spot in the table. While the Patriots will look to get back to winning ways, the Kings will want to make it a double to keep the momentum going.

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, CPL 2021

Date: September 5, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be partly cloudy with the possibility of a light shower in between. The temperature will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius and we have a full game on the cards.

Pitch Report

The new wicket being used has been good for batting from both the matches seen so far. If the batsmen get themselves in, they can easily score runs. Spinners will have a key role to play. Fast bowlers will face difficulties on this wicket. They will need to use their cutters, slower ones, change of pace and other variations effectively. Expect another high-scoring clash.

Predicted XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts have one of the most destructive batting line-ups and an off day should not hinder their confidence. This is a surface that will suit their batsmen and they will look to come back strong. Fast bowlers were taken for runs and will need to adjust to the pitch. Paul van Meekeren could come back into the side. However, the major concern will be Dwayne Bravo's injury. Skipper Bravo walked off the field during their bowling innings and did not come out to bat either. They will hope he is fit to play in such a short time.

Predicted XI: Dwayne Bravo (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah/Paul van Meekeren, Sheldon Cottrell.

Saint Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis scored a magnificent hundred. He finally found runs after having struggled so far in the CPL. Roston Chase performed well once again. The other batsmen will also need to step up to strengthen their chances.

Alzarri Joseph continued to impress, picking up three wickets. Keemo Paul was given an opportunity and he also grabbed three wickets. Wahab Riaz, who has been expensive, returned with figures of 1/16. Their bowlers have put up a brilliant showing and will have to continue their rich vein of form in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Keemo Paul/Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams.

Match Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been the strongest teams in the CPL so far. Beating them would give a lot of confidence to any side. Faf du Plessis and his men will look to take momentum from their win and make it two in a row.

The Patriots will want to get back to winning ways as well after their first loss of the CPL season. This should therefore be a well fought and entertaining CPL clash.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava