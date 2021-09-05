CPL 2021: Match 18, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in Match No. 18 of the CPL at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

Trinbago Knight Riders have had a contrasting start from last season in the CPL. Pollard and his men have only two wins from five CPL games. Trinbago have lacked consistency and failed to build momentum. They lost to the Guyana Amazon Warriors last time in a close CPL game that went to the Super Over.

While they did manage to defend their score of 138 on par, they could not get past the line, needing just seven runs in the Super Over. Despite having a strong batting line-up, Trinbago haven’t been able to create the impact they had in the previous edition of the CPL. Their bowling looks good with Ravi Rampaul topping the overall charts for most wickets.

Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, have had a topsy turvy start to their CPL 2021 campaign as well. Powell and Co. have two wins and as many losses from four matches. Like their counterparts, the Tallawahs are also coming off a defeat in their previous CPL game. Table-toppers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat them comfortably by six wickets, chasing 167.

Looking at the similarities between the two sides, Jamaica also possess firepower in their batting. However, they haven’t been able to come good consistently thus far this CPL. Bowling has also been a concern. The majority of their bowlers have been on the expensive side. Jamaica will have to get their act together with both bat and ball if they want to build a winning streak.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are sitting comfortably on top, well above all. The rest of the teams are on par with each other in terms of points and the table looks tight. In such a scenario, every win will be crucial going forward. Both Trinbago and Jamaica will look to secure a win and strengthen their position.

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 6, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Weather Report

Clouds will be there with the possibility of rain throughout the course of the game. Light showers may cause interruptions. The temperature will hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has looked to be playing even as we get into the latter stages of the tournament. Batting has not been as easy and scores in the 150 to 170 range have been common. Spinners have had assistance owing to the slow nature of the surface. Fast bowlers who have used variations well have had success.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago will probably have to figure out a new opening combination as Sunil Narine at the top has been a flop. One between Tim Seifert and Colin Munro can partner Lendl Simmons. Darren Bravo, currently sitting out, could be tried out with Simmons not being up to the mark as well. Inconsistency in the batting has hurt Trinbago in this CPL.

Bowling has been their strength with the likes of Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein putting up a good show.

Probable XI: Lendl Simmons/Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton and Kennar Lewis have given Jamaica a good start but conversion has been an issue. Haider Ali has been a constant failure and the team might just look past him. Jason Mohammed could be a viable all-round option. Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell feature in a solid middle order. However, they will need to bat with more responsibility.

The bowlers have generally been expensive. Chris Green was the only effective bowler last time around while the rest have found the going tough. The Tallawahs could look to bring back Imran Khan, who had a successful outing against the Saint Lucia Kings in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali/Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Joshua James, Fidel Edwards/Imran Khan.

Match Prediction

Both sides have had their issues with batting in the ongoing CPL. Despite having potentially destructive line-ups, the performances haven’t been up to the expected level. Jamaica have their problems to sort out with the bowling as well. As for Trinbago, their bowling has done well as a unit, which might give them the edge over the Tallawahs in this key CPL battle.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee