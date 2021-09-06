CPL 2021: Match 19, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match 19 of the CPL 2021 will see the Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Jamaica Tallawahs have now lost two CPL games on the trot, with their most recent loss coming against the Knight Riders. The Tallawahs were reduced to 15/5 after batting first. However, Imad Wasim and Carlos Brathwaite led the recovery as the team eventually finished with 144 on the board.

The batting continues to be a major concern for the Tallawahs, heading into the business end of the CPL this season. They have only two wins out of five games and are currently occupying the fifth spot. Powell and his troops will be keen to turn things around as they head into their final five games of the CPL league stage.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, were in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track when they met the Tallawahs in their last face-off. The defending CPL champions have not had a great start to the season. Against the Tallawahs, their bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to 144.

They chased the total down in just about 17 overs with seven wickets in hand, getting past the line comfortably. More importantly, Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro regaining their touch is a positive sign for them going forward in the CPL.

Pollard and his men now have three wins and as many losses, which have propelled them to the third spot in the table. They will now look to win games consistently and move further up in their quest to defend the CPL title.

The rematch between these two sides should be an exciting battle. Jamaica Tallawahs will look to settle scores while Trinbago will be eager to continue winning in the CPL.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2021

Date: September 7, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with no threat of rain interrupting the game. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to be hot and humid for this day's encounter at Warner Park.

Pitch Report

The new wicket has been good for batting compared to the other tracks so far. We have seen runs being scored and chased down as well. However, it has given the spinners a lot of assistance, who have been hard to play against. Batsmen will have to apply themselves in to be able to score.

Predicted XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Ravi Rampaul continues to pick up wickets and has been on a rampage this season. With two more wickets to his name, he took his tally to 15 against the Tallawahs. Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine were exceptional with their spin bowling.

Lendl Simmons was the star of the chase, scoring 70 runs which were much-needed for him and the team. Simmons has started poorly this season, but Trinbago expect him to continue his fine run from hereon. With Munro, Pollard and Bravo in the middle, their batting looks solid.

Predicted XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (w), Isuru Udana, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Jamaica Tallawahs

The Tallawahs' top order has so far failed to deliver. Kennar Lewis was partnered by McKenzie at the top and the tactic was a failure. They will hope that Chadwick Walton is fit in time to make it back into the side. Shamarh Brooks missed out due to injury as well and that clearly hurt them in the CPL.

Haider Ali has been very poor and has been unable to take his opportunities so far. It was Imad Wasim who impressed with a crucial 42 and two wickets with the ball as well. Carlos Brathwaite, with his 58, along with Andre Russell’s 20 took them to a respectable finish in the end.

Predicted XI: Kennar Lewis(w), Kirk McKenzie/Chadwick Walton(w), Haider Ali, Jason Mohammed/Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Fidel Edwards.

Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs have struggled with their batting that has not quite worked out for them. Injuries to players have made it worse for them at this stage. Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, are coming good together as a bowling unit and will look to dominate once again.

Their batting seems to be clicking as well and Pollard will want his side to keep the momentum going in the CPL. Trinbago certainly go in with an advantage in the upcoming CPL game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee