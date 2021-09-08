CPL 2021: Match 23, Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match No. 23 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 is the clash between the Barbados Royals and defending champions the Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

After three consecutive losses, the Barbados Royals finally managed a comprehensive win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in their last CPL outing. With just two wins from seven games, the Royals have had a disappointing CPL 2021 campaign so far.

They are still at the bottom of the table and need to win all of their games from here to stand any chance of a top-four finish.

The Royals' batting finally came good after constant struggles throughout this edition of the CPL. They posted a big total of 185 runs against the Warriors. Bowling was spot on as well, dismissing Guyana for just 140 runs to inflict a 45-run defeat.

In their way stand the defending champions and four-time CPL winners - the Trinbago Knight Riders. The Knight Riders lost their way in the middle but Kieron Pollard and his men have turned things around as the business end of the tournament gets closer. With two consecutive wins, both over Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinbago have moved up to second spot in the table.

In their last outing, Trinbago put up a brilliant performance to defeat the Tallawahs by a healthy margin of 75 runs. Batting first, they scored 167 runs, led by Lendl Simmons and skipper Kieron Pollard. Ali Khan made a heroic return to the side with figures of 4/6 as the Tallawahs were skittled out for a paltry 92.

While Trinbago will look to keep the momentum going from here in the CPL, Barbados are in a must-win position and a loss here would all but dash their hopes of progressing further.

Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 9, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

Warner Park is expected to have cloud cover throughout the course of the game. There is a 10% chance of rain, which is not a threat to cause a major interruption. The temperature will be in the 30 degree Celsius range.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Warner Park is still good for batting as we have seen high scores. However, it has been tricky at times with teams folding out quickly as well. Batting may not be as easy and will be challenging. Spinners have been amongst the majority of wickets in the last few games and will continue to play vital roles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Royals

The Barbados Royals posted their highest total of CPL 2021 in their last match. Promoting Kyle Mayers to open the batting with Johnson Charles worked well for them. Both openers got them off to a good start. Glenn Phillips (44) top-scored while skipper Jason Holder (22) played a crucial role.

All the bowlers were amongst wickets, which is also a good sign for the Royals in the CPL. Nyeem Young led the show with three scalps while Jake Lintott and Raymon Reifer chipped in with a couple each.

Predicted XI: Johnson Charles, Azam Khan, Smit Patel (wk), Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder (C), Kyle Mayers, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons' return to form in their most recent outing was a shot in the arm for the Knight Riders. He gave them a good start with his 42 runs. Skipper Kieron Pollard came to the party with an unbeaten 19-ball 38, partnered by a quickfire eight-ball 24 from Tim Seifert, that helped Trinbago post 167 runs against the Tallawahs.

Ravi Rampaul and Sunil Narine, with two wickets each, continued to impress while the other spinners, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre, did a fine job as well. The real star with the ball, however, was comeback man Ali Khan. He picked up four wickets, giving away only six runs in three overs.

Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (WK), Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of a win. However, the Barbados Royals have not had a successful run in this year’s CPL. Therefore, they will be the side under pressure.

Trinbago Knight Riders are peaking at the right time. They would want to extend their winning streak in their quest to defend their CPL title. Pollard and his troops are firm favorites to win this CPL game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee