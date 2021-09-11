CPL 2021: Match 27, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 27th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

With three consecutive wins, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have now moved to the top of the table. Trinbago did not have a good start to their CPL campaign this season. However, Pollard and his men have turned things around to get their campaign back on track.

The Knight Riders beat the struggling Barbados Royals comfortably by six wickets in their previous outing. They restricted Barbados to a mere 93 runs before successfully chasing the total down. The spinners dominated for Trinbago, with Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine all being amongst wickets.

Meanwhile, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots started their CPL campaign on a high, winning their first five games in a row. Since then, they have failed to win a single game, with their form dipping at the wrong time.

The Patriots lost their previous CPL game to Jamaica Tallawahs. They failed to chase down a target of 170 runs, ending with 147/8. Dwayne Bravo's absence is clearly not helping their cause.

However, the Patriots are still placed second and would like to go into the playoffs of this CPL with two wins. As they look to regain momentum, Trinbago will look to keep their winning run going. This will be a top-of-the-table clash.

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2021

Date: September 12, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Weather Report

The forecast has predicted a rain threat and the game might have interruptions. Warner Park will be under dark cloud cover. Temperatures will range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius with 78% humidity.

Pitch Report

The newly-laid wicket for the second half of the CPL has allowed teams to score runs. Batsmen will find it easy if they get themselves in. Spinners have dominated and will enjoy bowling on this surface. Teams batting first should look to post a total of at least 170.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Spinners played a vital role in the Knight Riders' previous game against the Barbados Royals. Akeal Hosein (2), Khary Pierre (3) and Sunil Narine (2), were all amongst wickets. Their pacers have been doing equally well.

Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster both got out cheaply at the top and will want to get some runs under their belt. With Munro, Bravo, Seifert and Pollard to follow, the batting looks well settled.

Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Tim Siefert (wk), Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The batting has not clicked well for the Patriots in their last few games. Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas and Chris Gayle at the top have to take responsibility. The likes of Bopara, Joshua Da Silva and Fabian Allen will also need to step up. While their bowlers did manage to pick up wickets last time, they were on the expensive side and will want to rectify the same going forward.

Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle (c), Andre McCarthy, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

CPL defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have regained momentum and are looking a much better unit compared to St. Kitts. The Patriots have lost games after a brilliant start and will have to get their act together. They will need to find ways to win and gain some confidence. Trinbago might just start this CPL game as the favorites to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee