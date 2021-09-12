CPL 2021: Match 30, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finally ended their three-match losing streak with a thumping win against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders last time out. They have moved to the top of the table once again.

Chasing a total of 160, the Patriots made light-work as they got past the line in under 15 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Chris Gayle got them off to a flying start with his 18-ball 35. But it was Evin Lewis who took center stage with a magnificent unbeaten century, his first in this edition of the CPL. His 52-ball 102 comfortably guided the Patriots through to what was a much-needed victory.

Current CPL champions Trinbago will be disappointed with this performance. The Knight Riders had won three consecutive games prior to this defeat, turning things around after a topsy-turvy start.

They put up a decent show with the bat. However, their bowlers failed to put the Patriots’ batters under any kind of pressure as it was eventually a one-sided chase.

This is the last league game of CPL 2021 and a potential top-of-the-table clash. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will want to finish with back-to-back wins and take momentum into the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Trinbago will want to settle scores. A win would take Pollard and Co. to the top spot on the basis of their superior net run-rate.

With the top two sides taking each other on, this should be a cracking contest and a fitting end to the league stages of CPL 2021.

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 13, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Weather Report

The forecast is not as optimistic for this game. There is a possibility of rain during the match with dark cloud cover.

The temperature will hover around 28 to 33 degrees Celsius. We can only hope that we have a full game despite possible interruptions.

Pitch Report

The wicket has gone flat and dry as games have progressed. Batting has become easier and we have seen teams putting up big scores. It has been hard work for the bowlers.

A minimum of 170 is a must for the side batting first. However, bowlers might have some assistance given the cloudy weather conditions.

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Dwayne Bravo returned to the side and it had an immediate impact as they registered a much-needed win. Dominic Drakes and Jon-Russ Jaggesar picked up three wickets each.

Chris Gayle showed spark of form with his quickfire 35 at the top. Evin Lewis has been in decent touch and his unbeaten century was a big positive for the Patriots. An unbeaten 52-ball 102 ensured St Kitts pulled off an easy victory.

Hard-hitters in Rutherford, skipper Bravo and Fabian Allen only make their batting stronger.

Predicted XI: Dwayne Bravo (c), Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Joshua Da Silva (wk).

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin failed at the top. They are both experienced players and will need to step up their game. Colin Munro has looked good in the last few games and has to continue doing well in the middle.

Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert form a good batting line-up. Sunil Narine bowled well but did not get any support from the rest of the bowlers.

Yasir Shah has joined the Knight Riders for the remainder of this CPL. Narine will expect good company from him in the spin department.

Predicted XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Yasir Shah, Ravi Rampaul.

Match Prediction

The Patriots come into this game with confidence from a big win. However, the Trinbago Knight Riders have been in good form off-late and will pose a tough challenge.

The Knight Riders have batted and bowled well. They have been more consistent in the last few games, giving them a slight edge. Both sides will want to end the CPL league stage with a win and we can expect a thrilling clash.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

