CPL 2021: Match 7, Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

The seventh match of the CPL 2021 will see the Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders clash at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Saint Lucia Kings suffered a hefty loss at the hands of Jamaica Tallawahs in their first game. Their bowlers had an extremely poor outing as the Tallawahs amassed a total of 255 runs batting first.

Such was the impact that they were bundled out for 135 in just 17.3 overs. Tim David was the only positive with the bat, scoring a 28-ball 56 on his CPL debut. All the bowlers were taken to the cleaners in what was a run fest for Jamaica.

The Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their campaign this CPL season. After losing their first game to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, they bounced back with a convincing win over the Barbados Royals.

Their bowlers restricted the Royals to 122/10 before chasing the total down. Isuru Udana’s five-wicket haul and skipper Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten fifty were the highlights of Trinbago’s victory.

The defending champion Trinbago will look to take this upwards from here. Saint Lucia Kings will search for their first CPL 2021 win against a strong-looking Knight Riders.

Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 29, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

St Kitts is expected to have clear skies throughout the game. There is no possibility of rain and we should have a full game. The temperature will hover between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to play well as we have seen high scores so far. On a batting-friendly surface, the fast bowlers have gone for runs and will need to use their variations well.

The sides batting first have won most of their games so far and therefore the winning captain will want to bat first.

A score in the 170-180 range is what they should look to put up in the CPL at the very least.

Predicted Playing XI

Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings had a batting collapse where both their top and middle order failed to come to the party. Openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher need to provide a good start.

Skipper Faf du Plessis was out for a first-ball duck and will have to lead from the front. Tim David with his 56 was the only positive. The Kings expect him to carry on in a similar fashion.

The bowlers had a nightmare and were pretty expensive. Obed McCoy did pick up three wickets but conceded 52 runs. Wahab Riaz was smashed for 61 runs off his three overs and the senior pacer will have to make a strong comeback.

The bowling unit needs to perform together to put the agony of the previous CPL loss behind them.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Tim David, Mark Deyal, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams.

Trinbago Knight Riders

In the two CPL games played so far, Trinbago’s top order has been disappointing and inconsistent. Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert form a solid top four but will have to start getting big runs.

Denesh Ramdin and Kieron Pollard batted well but the rest of the unit needs to take responsibility.

Isuru Udana was the star of the show, picking up five wickets and was highly impressive. Akeal Hossein and Ravi Rampaul were amongst the wickets as well and the bowling looks in good shape in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Match Prediction

Coming off a big loss, Saint Lucia Kings will be under a lot of pressure in the CPL. Facing a side like Trinbago will be a difficult challenge for them.

The Knight Riders will want to better their performance and extend their winning run from here. Kieron Pollard and his men will definitely be considered favorites to win this CPL game.

