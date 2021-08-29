CPL 2021: Match 8, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will meet Guyana Amazon Warriors once again in Match No. 8 of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a flying start to this year’s CPL. With two wins on the trot, they presently sit at the top of the table as well.

The Patriots started off with a win over the Barbados Royals. They then backed it up with another win against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Chasing 147 runs for victory, they comfortably got past the line with eight wickets to spare. Openers Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis starred with respective fifties.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, began their CPL 2021 campaign with a win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. But they failed to carry the momentum forward, losing to the Patriots.

It was an average showing from the batting unit once again, and this time the runs did not prove to be enough. Although it is still early days in the tournament, the performances of some of their key batters will be a cause for concern.

As the two sides clash yet again, Guyana Amazon Warriors will look for redemption in the CPL. They will want to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will eye a third consecutive CPL victory, as well as a double over the Warriors.

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 30, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with sunny weather and some breeze along the venue. Conditions are predicted to stay clear of rain and we can thus have a full game. Temperatures will vary between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

We have so far seen a mix of high and medium scores on this wicket. Playing in a single venue with the heat may slow the wicket down a bit and spinners will have a role to play. The team batting first should look to score at least 160.

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Patriots put up a good all-round show in their previous CPL outing. Dominic Drakes picked up three wickets, while Fawad (2), Cottrell, Allen and Bravo chipped in with one wicket each as well.

Openers Devon Thomas (55*) and Evin Lewis (62) struck a 113-run stand at the top, in pursuit of 147, guiding them to a comfortable win.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the batting performs and the openers finding form early is a positive sign.

Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj did find some touch at the top. However, the top order has failed to score twice which will be a cause of some worry.

The big guns Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez and Nicholas Pooran will need to take responsibility. Brandon King has struggled opening the batting and will look to get some runs under his belt in the CPL.

Bowling has not looked great either. Senior pro Imran Tahir has to step up. Naveen-ul-Haq, Odean Smith and the rest will need to be consistent as well.

Both the batting and the bowling have to compliment each other in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Nial Smith/Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Asmead Nedd, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are riding high on confidence with two convincing CPL wins. They have done well with bat and ball and will want to take their performance up a further notch.

The Warriors haven’t been at their very best and will face a stern test against the Patriots. Dwayne Bravo and Co. will go into this CPL contest as favorites to make it three wins in a row.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar