CPL 2021: Match 9, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match No. 9 of the CPL will see Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings battling it out at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday, August 31.

Defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders haven’t had a successful start to their CPL campaign this season. They have managed just one win from three CPL games thus far. A close encounter in their previous outing against the Kings saw them fall short of the target by just five runs. The Knight Riders failed to get over the line after coming agonizingly close in pursuit of 158.

A close defeat will hurt them and they will want to ensure they close out games going forward. Trinbago need to get their CPL campaign back on track. They have had the better of Saint Lucia in most instances over the years, especially since 2016.

Meanwhile, Saint Lucia Kings will be happy to have quickly recovered from a heavy loss. The CPL win over the defending champions not only gave them their first points, but will also come as a huge confidence booster. They successfully defended their total of 157 as the Knight Riders ended up making a mess of the chase.

However, the Kings are still placed at the bottom of the CPL table and will look to move their way upwards. They would want to continue their winning run from here and complete a double over Trinbago.

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 31, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The skies over Warner Park will be clear and the sun will be out. With no rain to interrupt the game, the conditions are ideal for a full contest. The temperature will be hot and humid, varying from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has generally been good to bat on in the CPL, but can get slower as the game progresses. Out of the eight games played so far, the side batting first has won five times. As it implies, chasing hasn’t been an easy task. Thus, winning the toss and batting first would be an ideal choice.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

A slow start from Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster made it difficult for the Knight Riders to overhaul their target later on. The two openers will need to up their pace at the top. Colin Munro and skipper Kieron Pollard have looked good in the middle and will have to carry their form. Tim Seifert was exceptional with the bat last time around, scoring an unbeaten 16-ball 40 that took his team close in the CPL game.

Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein looked good in the previous game. Ravi Rampaul stood out with three wickets. Udana was expensive but has had a great start. Trinbago will need its ace spinner Sunil Narine to take responsibility as well in the CPL.

Predicted XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Tion Webster, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Saint Lucia Kings

The opening duo of Rahkeem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher looked fairly decent last time around. However, they will have to convert their starts and give the team a solid foundation to build its innings on. The form of skipper Faf du Plessis is a concern as well and will need to step up with the bat. Roston Chase, Mark Deyal and Tim David in the middle order need to show consistency.

Among the bowlers, Jeavor Royal and Wahab Riaz were good with the new ball while Roston Chase also chipped in. However, they were unable to pick up more wickets and the bowling unit has to deliver together.

Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Qadir, Jeavor Royal.

Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings did win the last CPL game, although their batting still looks out of shape. There is a significant weakness in the middle order. Despite the loss, the Trinbago Knight Riders are a stronger side considering both their batting and bowling units. The defending champions will look to bounce back with a win and move forward in their title defense.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

