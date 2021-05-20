CPL 2021 set to be held from August 28 to September 19

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) will begin on August 28, as announced by the organizers in a press release on Thursday (May 20).

Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis will play host to all 33 matches of the CPL 2021, which is set to continue until September 19.

Last year, the organizers staged the entire season in Trinidad and Tobago, with hosts Trinbago Knight Riders winning all games to emerge the winners. The 2020 season had a viewership of more than 500 million.

Expressing his gratitude to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the St. Kitts and Nevis government, CPL COO Pete Russell said:

“It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed and I would like to thank the St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year’s event. We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the Hero CPL in 2021.”

Teams have released some big names ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft

With CPL 2021 just a few months away, the franchises have kicked off their planning process for the upcoming draft. There were some huge surprises, though, in the list of retained and released players.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders let go of Fawad Ahmed, who was their most successful bowler in CPL 2020. St. Lucia Zouks, meanwhile, released veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Nabi's compatriot Rashid Khan also lost his place in the Barbados Tridents squad. The Guyana Amazon Warriors too released their skipper Chris Green.

It will be interesting to see which players replace these stars in the upcoming CPL 2021 Draft.