CPL 2023: Final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 on Sunday, September 24 (Monday, September 25 in India). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to this match.

The Warriors have played in the CPL finals five times, but they ended up on the losing side every other time. The team, led by Imran Tahir, has its sixth chance this time around. It remains to be seen if they can turn their fortunes around in the final.

The Warriors topped the table in the group stage after losing only one match. But they lost to the Knight Riders in the Qualifier. However, they made amends by beating Jamaica Tallawahs in the Qualifier 2.

The Knights, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, have won the title four times and are well aware of how to step up in big matches like finals. They had their fair share of troubles in the league stage, losing three out of 10 matches.

But they beat the Warriors in the Qualifier 1 and made their way to yet another final. Back in 2018, the Knight Riders, then led by Dwayne Bravo, beat the Warriors by eight wickets in the final.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Final, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 24, 2023, Sunday, 07.00 pm local time (September 25, Monday, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a decent one for the batters. In a match as big as the final, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Guyana. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Chadwick Walton, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Keacy Carty, Waqar Salamkheil, Terrance Hinds, Ali Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saim Ayub, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Kelvon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir (c)

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders will go into the match as the favorites, although not by a big margin. They know how to win finals and should again be able to win.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

