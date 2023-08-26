CPL 2023: Match 10, Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match 10 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 26 (Sunday, August 27 in India). The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts will play host to this match.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are currently placed fifth in the table with one point and a net run rate of -2.700.They did not make the greatest of start to their campaign after losing to Faf du Plessis' Saint Lucia Kings by 54 runs.

Their second match against Brandon King's Jamaica Tallawahs had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Daren Sammy Stadium. Time has not run out for the Royals, who will be desperate to secure victory in their next match.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, have struggled so far in the championship. They are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -2.499. Both their points have come courtesy of matches abandoned due to rain.

They will go into the match against the Royals after losing to Guyana Amazon Warriors by 65 runs. After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 198, the Patriots folded for 132 in 16.5 overs.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 10, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, Sunday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Kitts has been a decent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperature will be around the 29-degrees Celsius mark.

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Rovman Powell ©, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis ©, Joshua da Silva, Ambati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Corbin Bosch, Kofi James, Sheldon Cottrell, Izharulhaq Naveed, Oshane Thomas

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Prediction

Barbados Royals are yet to see the face of victory, but they will fancy their chances against the Patriots, who have looked out of sorts in recent games.

Prediction: Barbados Royals to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

