CPL 2023: Match 11, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in Match 11 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 27. The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, will play host to this match.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, are currently placed on top of the table with five points and a net run rate of +1.125 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. They have a great chance of strengthening their grip on top of the table.

They will go into the match after beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by eight wickets. After being asked to chase down a target of 157, the Tallawahs romped home with 21 balls left in their innings.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with three points and a net run rate of +3.250 thanks to wins in one out of two matches. They will go to the top of the points table if they beat the Tallawahs.

The Warriors will be pretty high on confidence after beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 65 runs in their previous match. After putting up a huge score of 197 for seven on the board, the Warriors restricted their opponents to 132 in 16.5 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 11, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly decent for the batters. A closely fought game seems to be on the cards. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in St Kitts. Temperatures will be around the 28 degrees Celsius mark.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saim Ayub, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir ©

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King ©, Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Amir Jangoo (wk), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Nicholas Gordon, Salman Irshad

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to lose a match in the tournament and have been pretty clinical. Given all the factors, one can put money on the chasing team to win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

