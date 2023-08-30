CPL 2023: Match 13, Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in Match No. 13 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, August 30 (Thursday, August 31 in India). The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host this encounter.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are currently placed fifth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.937. They will be high on confidence after beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 198, the Royals romped home with nine balls to spare. Skipper Powell came to the party, staying unbeaten on 67 runs off 29 deliveries with five fours and five sixes.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed fourth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.742. After losing to Saint Lucia Kings by 54 runs, they beat the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets.

Sunil Narine showed his class against the Patriots, finishing with figures of 4-0-24-3. Later, Nicholas Pooran smashed 61 runs off 32 balls to put TKR in a commanding position. Kieron Pollard (37*) and Andre Russell (23*) provided the finishing touches on the innings.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 13, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 30, 2023, Wednesday, 07.00 pm local time (August 31, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bridgetown is expected to be a sporting one. Since it is the first match at the venue, teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Weather Forecast

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Obed McCoy

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders will go into the match as favourites, given their relative strength on paper and on form compared to the Royals.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

