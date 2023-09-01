Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match No. 15 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday, September 2. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will play host to this match.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have had a decent campaign thus far in the tournament. They have five points and a net run rate of +2.475 thanks to wins in two out of three games in the championship.

The Warriors will go into the match after beating Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs. Romario Shepherd won the Player of the Match award for picking up three wickets and scoring an unbeaten 19 off nine balls at the death.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have had a disastrous campaign until now. as they are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.883.

To make things worse, their marquee player Ambati Rayudu and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani would not be a part of their team anymore. They lost to Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets in their previous match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 15, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 2, 2023, Saturday, 10 am local time (September 2, 2023, Saturday, 7:30pm Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Barbados has been an excellent one for the batters. But bowlers can also extract a lot from the surface.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Weather Forecast

There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain during the match. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Hazratullah Zazai, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Junior Sinclair

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (c), Jyd Goolie, Dominic Drakes, Kofi James, Corbin Bosch, Izharulhaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Prediction

The Warriors and the Patriots have had completely different fortunes until now in the championship. Given the form of both teams, the Warriors should have no troubles in winning the upcoming match.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

