CPL 2023: Match 16, Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

The Barbados Royals and the Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, September 3, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Led by Rovman Powell, the Royals are currently placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -2.058. They will be high on confidence after beating the Jamaica Tallawahs by six wickets.

After opting to field first, the Royals restricted the Tallawahs to 160/7. Thereafter, Alick Athanaze scored 76 runs off 48 balls, helping his team chase down the target with one over to spare.

The Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, are placed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.617. They will go into the match after beating Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders by 54 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Kings scored 167/5 in their 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Kary Pierre picked up four wickets as the Kings bowled the Knights out for 113 in 14.5 overs.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings, Match 16, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 3, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Barbados has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Barbados. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Laurie Evans, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Nyeem Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Qais Ahmad, and Obed McCoy.

Saint Lucia Kings

Johnson Charles, Jeavor Royal, Sean Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Roston Chase, Sikandar Raza, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Peter Hatzoglou, Khary Pierre, and McKenny Clarke.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Prediction

The Royals won their previous game and will fancy their chances against the Kings, who are also strong contenders to win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

