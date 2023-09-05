Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in Match No. 19 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, September 5 (Wednesday, September 6 in India). The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will play host to this match.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed third in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.326 thanks to three wins from five matches.

They will go into the upcoming match on the back of a two-run win against Brandon King’s Jamaica Tallawahs. Waqar Salamkheil won the Player of the Match award after he picked up the crucial wickets of King and Alex Hales.

On the other hand, the Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, are placed second with seven points and a net run rate of +3.283 courtesy of three wins in four matches. They defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 98 runs in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors put up a decent score of 186 for the loss of six wickets. They then showed their bowling prowess by sending the Patriots out packing just 88 runs in 17.1 overs, with Dwaine Pretorius being the star of the show with three wickets.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 18, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 5, 2023, Tuesday, 07.00 pm local time (September 6, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Pitch Report

The pitch in Port of Spain has historically been an excellent one for the batters, with bowlers needing to work hard to keep the run scoring in check.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Weather Forecast

As of now, there is no chance of rain in Port of Spain on Tuesday. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Kadeem Alleyne, Waqar Salamkheil

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saim Ayub, Hazratullah Zazai, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Junior Sinclair

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Match Prediction

Both the Knight Riders and Warriors have had their fair share of success in the tournament so far. With that in mind, the chasing team may end up having a big advantage in the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Nicholas Pooran to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes