St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in Match No. 21 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 on Saturday, September 9. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will play host to this match.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, have had a horrendous campaign thus far, having already been knocked out of the competition. They will now be playing for nothing, but pride in their remaining two matches.

They are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -2.268, and are yet to see the face of victory from eight matches. They lost to Barbados Royals by eight wickets in their previous match.

The Kings, led by Sikandar Raza, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.338 thanks to wins in three out of six matches in the ongoing tournament.

They will go into the match after beating the Royals by 90 runs. Johnson Charles won the award for the Player of the Match after scoring 78 runs off 52 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, Match 21, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 9, 2023, Saturday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Tarouba has historically been good for batting. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Weather Forecast

There is a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 19 degrees Celsius.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Probable XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Andre Fletcher (wk), Will Smeed, Jyd Goolie, George Linde, Sherfane Rutherford (c), Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Johann Layne, Oshane Thomas

Saint Lucia Kings

Colin Munro, Johnson Charles (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Sadrack Descarte, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Forde

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings will go into the match as the favorites without a shred of a doubt. The Patriots have looked clueless and it will be tough for them to beat the in-form Kings.

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

