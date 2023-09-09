CPL 2023: Match 22, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in Match No. 22 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday, September 9 (Sunday, September 10 in India). The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will play host to this match.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed second in the table with nine points and a net run rate of +1.168 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches in the ongoing tournament.

They will go into the match after beating Barbados Royals by 42 runs. Nicholas Pooran was stupendous as he scored an unbeaten 102 off 53 balls with the help of five fours and 10 sixes.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, on the other hand, have lost their way quite a bit. After winning their first two completed matches, the Tallawahs have lost three matches in a row.

They are placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.038 thanks to wins in two out of six matches. They will go into the match after losing to the Knight Riders by two runs in their previous match.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 22, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 9, 2023, Saturday, 08.00 pm local time (Sunday, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has historically been a sporting one. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Tarouba. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (c), Alex Hales, Shamarh Brooks (wk), Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders are in excellent form after losing a few matches initially. They should be able to beat the Tallawahs, who have looked clueless of late.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

