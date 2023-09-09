CPL 2023: Match 23, Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in Match No. 23 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday, Sunday, September 10. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will play host to this match.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have had an excellent campaign thus far in the tournament. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with nine points and a net run rate of +2.601 thanks to wins in four of their five matches.

They are yet to lose a single match and have looked in brilliant form. They will go into the match after beating Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets. Saim Ayub was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 62-run knock.

The Royals, on the other hand, are precariously placed fourth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of -1.986 courtesy of wins in three out of eight matches in the championship.

With two matches left, the Royals do not have a lot of room for error. They will be a tad low on confidence after losing to the Knight Riders by 42 runs in their previous match.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 23, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Trinidad has been a decent one for the batters but the bowlers have also tasted success here. Teams should keep fielding first after winning the toss.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Trinidad. The temperatures will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable XIs

Barbados Royals

Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Laurie Evans, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Qais Ahmad, Obed McCoy.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saim Ayub, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c).

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are in much better form compared to their opponents and will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

